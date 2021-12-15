NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing by one going into the fourth quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team’s chances faded against visiting Freeport Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs trailed 40-39 going into the fourth quarter, but failed to hit a field goal in the final eight minutes, hitting just four free throws and getting outscored 15-4 the rest of the way in a 55-43 loss to the WPIAL squad.
Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs and they near 1,000 career points nearly identical as Bain stands at 988 and Marshall at 984 going into Wednesday night’s game at home against Cranberry.
The Yellowjackets got 14 points from Ben Lane.
After Wednesday’s game, the Bulldogs (1-2) visit Clarion-Limestone Friday and Karns City next Tuesday.
That’ll be it until after Christmas when they travel to the Freeport Tournament Dec. 27-28.
In last weekend’s games:
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
Bishop McCort 55, Redbank Valley 39
In the championship game of their own tournament, the Bulldogs trailed 28-15 by halftime and lost by 16 points to the visiting Crimson Crushers from District 6.
Cameron Keyser led the Crushers with 17 points while Peyton McElhinny scored 16 points.
For the Bulldogs, Bryson Bain was the lone player in double figures with 13 points. Chris Marshall and Mason Clouse each scored seven points.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
Redbank Valley 58, Jamestown 44
Just over 24 hours out from most of their varsity players appearing in the PIAA Class 1A Football Championship in Hershey, the Bulldogs were on the court in a season-opening win over the Muskies of District 10.
Both Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall turned in double-double efforts to lead the way.
Bain scored 19 points with 10 rebounds while Marshall finished with 13 points and grabbed 10 boards as the Bulldogs led 26-21 at halftime and outscored the Muskies 32-23 in the second half.
Owen Clouse and Cam Wagner each finished with nine points.