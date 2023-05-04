HOMER CITY — Planned perfectly from a pitching perspective, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs dodged the raindrops at the end of last week and copped two wins to take the title at the Homer-Center Tournament last Friday and Saturday at First Commonwealth Field.
The Bulldogs opened with a 10-4 win over Apollo Ridge, then capped it off with a 9-5 victory, improving to 9-3 as the team tries to work through the poor weather pause that’s had them idle since then.
In the two wins covering 14 innings, Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell used eight different pitchers.
Against Apollo Ridge, it was Jaxon Huffman, Owen and Mason Clouse, Ty Carrier and Tate Minich and then they went with Carson Gould, Braylon Wagner and Brock George against River Valley.
“We were going down with the idea we were trying to play defense and hit and not waste any pitching, so we had eight different pitchers in two games,” said Hibell. “We had some wiggle room to work with and our offense did that to help us do that. A couple of guys definitely didn’t have their best day, so kudos to the offense. We need to clean some things up with our defense and hopefully we got rid of some of those errors in non-conference games so we can move forward.”
In Friday’s win, the Bulldogs were tied 4-4 with Apollo Ridge going into the bottom of the fifth before scoring twice and then adding four insurance runs in the sixth.
Breckin Minich started the fifth by getting hit by a pitch and came around to score on Ty Hetrick’s groundout to break the tie. With one out, Mason Clouse and Carrier singled to set up Wagner’s sacrifice fly.
Then in the sixth, Breckin Minich’s sacrifice fly scored Payton Rearick, Ty Hetrick and Mason Clouse hit back-to-back triples and Clouse scored on a wild pitch to set the final.
Mason Clouse, the third of the five Bulldogs pitchers, wound up getting the win despite giving up two runs and three walks in the top of the fifth inning that saw Apollo Ridge tie the game at 4-4. The Bulldogs’ two-run rally in the bottom of the fifth made him the pitcher of record and it was Carrier and Tate Minich each throwing a scoreless inning of relief to preserve the win.
Carrier gave up three hits in the sixth, but the Bulldogs threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning, Owen Clouse throwing to Tate Minich at the plate.
Huffman started and was followed by Owen Clouse before Mason entered. Both Huffman and Closue gave up four hits with Huffman striking out four. In the seventh, Tate Minich struck out three and gave up a hit.
In Saturday’s win, the Bulldogs trailed 2-0 going into the top of the fourth, then 5-4 going into the fifth before scoring a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull away with the win.
The Bulldogs grabbed a 4-2 lead with a four-run fourth. Wagner cleared the bases with a three-run double the scored to give the Bulldogs their first lead.
River Valley answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Bulldogs tied it in the fifth when Carrier singled in Hetrick.
In the four-run sixth, the Bulldogs did all of their damage after two outs. Breckin Minich singled in a run, Ty Hetrick doubled in pinch-runner George and came around to score on a River Valley infield error and Mason Clouse added the ninth run to set the final.
Hetrick had three hits with a double, scoring three runs while Carrier and Wagner each had two hits.
Wagner, the second of three hurlers after replacing the starter Gould, got the win after giving up three hits and three runs while walking one and striking out one in three innings. George threw a scoreless seventh to cap the tournament title.
The Bulldogs, who were scheduled to visit Clarion Thursday and host North Clarion Friday with a home date Monday with Keyestone awaiting on the schedule, are in a good spot says their coach. But plenty of work lies ahead.
“We’ve won every game that we should’ve won and a couple of tossup games, we’ve won a couple and we’ve lost a few to Johnsonburg, DuBois Central and Punxsutawney, but 9-3 12 games in, I’m pretty happy,” Hibell said. “We have some big conference games coming up, but we definitely need a couple of things to start clicking a little bit better to beat teams equal to or better than us.
“I think we were the best team at that tournament and we had room for mistakes. A couple of games coming, I’m not sure we have that room for mistakes.”
In last week’s other game:
THURSDAY, April 27
Redbank Valley 35, Forest Area 0
In a three-inning game, the Bulldogs overwhelmed an undermanned Fires squad, scoring 13 runs in the first inning, 14 in the second and eight more in the top of the third.
Sixteen different Bulldogs got into the game and 12 got hits with Tate Minich going 3-for-3 with six RBIs with a double and home run. Jaxon Huffman was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Owen Clouse finished 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Breckin Minich and Ty Hetrick combined for the win on the mound, Minich going the first two with two strikeouts and Hetrick striking out two. Neither pitcher gave up a hit or walk.
Three Forest pitchers combined to walk nine Bulldogs.
In their first six games, the Fires have been outscored 138-5 in games that have totaled just 20 innings.