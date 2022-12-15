NEW BETHLEHEM — In an early KSAC-Large matchup, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team dropped a 47-42 decision to visiting Karns City Tuesday night.
The Gremlins built a nine-point lead by halftime at 24-15, but held off the Bulldogs for the five-point win. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the KSAC-Large going into Thursday’s trip to Moniteau.
Next Tuesday and Thursday, the Bulldogs host Keystone and travel to Freeport to finish out their pre-Christmas schedule.
Owen Clouse led the Bulldogs with eight points while Mason Clouse finished with seven points. Aiden Ortz hit two 3-pointers in the second half to score six points as did Matthew Kozma.
Shane Peters led the 5-0 Gremlins with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Micah Rupp also turned in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots.
In Tuesday’s other game:
BOYS
Union 79, Forest Area 13
At Tionesta, the visiting Knights routed the Fires and led 40-2 by halftime with a 68-7 lead after three quarters.
Skyler Roxbury and Payton Johnston scored 19 and 10 points respectively as 12 different players reached the scoring column.
Next up for the 3-2 Knights is a home date with A-C Valley on Friday. Next Monday and Thursday, the Knights close out their calendar schedule with a trip to North Clarion and Titusville.
In other games:
MONDAY, Dec. 12
GIRLS
Bradford 42, Union 41
At home against visiting Bradford, the Damsels lost a tight one thanks to last-second heroics from the Lady Owls’ Alanna Benson.
Benson banked in a 3-pointer from 23 feet with seven seconds remaining for the game-winner. The Damsels had a chance to win it in the closing seconds, but Hailey Theuret’s shot near the foul line before the final horn misfired.
Benson wound up scoring 18 points to lead Bradford.
The Damsels, who took a 24-29 lead into the fourth quarter, got 12 points from Gracie Gallagher and nine points from Theuret
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
BOYS
C-L 85, Redbank Valley 63
At New Bethlehem, the Bulldogs ran into a hot-shooting Lions squad that built a 43-33 lead by halftime before pulling away for a 22-point win.
The Lions shot a blistering 57 percent from the field (30-for-53) as Riley Klingensmith and Jordan Hesdon scored 23 and 21 points respectively. Ten players total entered the scoring column for the Lions. Hesdon also pulled down seven rebounds while blocking six shots. Jack Callen pulled down six rebounds.
Alex Painter and Tommy Smith also reached double figures with 10 points each.
Owen Clouse led Redbank Valley with 19 points and eight rebounds while Braylon Wagner added 12 points. The duo combined for a 12-for-12 effort from the free throw line with six makes apiece. Mason Clouse chipped in with seven points.
But poor shooting hurt the Bulldogs, who shot 29 percent from the field (19-for-66), including 5-for-27 from beyond the 3-point line.
“The bottom line is we have to get better,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We just have to keep working and trying to get better each day. It’s early in the season yet.”
Clarion 70, Union 57
At Rimersburg, the Knights were blitzed 30-12 in the second quarter and fell behind 44-26 at halftime to the visiting Bobcats who wound up winning by 13 points.
Gabe Simko capped Clarion’s big second with a three-quarter buzzer-beating shot. Simko scored eight points with Devon Lauer leading the Bobcats with 24 points. Dawson Smail had 21 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists.
For the Knights, Payton Johnston finished with 18 points while Zander Laughlin had 14 points. Dawson Camper finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
GIRLS
Clarion 39, Union 22
At Clarion, the visiting Damsels were limited to just three points in the second half, including no points in the third quarter and dropped a 17-point loss after a 19-19 game at halftime.
Hailey Theuret led the Damsels with seven points. Emma Weaver scored five points.
Taylor Alston finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Cats. Sophie Babington scored 14 points.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 70, C-L 16
The blowout theme continued for the Lady Bulldogs, who visited C-L and led 37-12 by halftime on its way to a 54-point win over the Lady Lions.
The 4-0 Lady Bulldogs, who end an eight-day layoff — their scheduled game at Karns City on Wednesday was moved to next Monday — with a home game against Moniteau on Friday. They’ve beaten their four foes by an average margin of 73 to 22.
Against the Lady Lions, Alivia Huffman scored 23 points, 11 coming in the third quarter. Mylee Harmon finished with 12 points. Ten different Lady Bulldogs found the scoring column with Quinn White scoring nine points.
Jenna Dunn scored five points for the Lady Lions.