KITTANNING — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs kept hanging around, which was part of the master plan of head coach Emmanuel Marshall.
Down by as many as 12 points early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs climbed to within two points of District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic only to come up short in a season-ending 61-56 loss to the Golden Eagles of Sharon last Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Armstrong High School.
Elijah Harden’s dagger 3-pointer with under 50 seconds remaining turned a two-point Kennedy lead into an insurmountable five-point advantage.
“When we cut it to two, I was thinking about calling a timeout just to regroup and everything, but at that point, I figured that’s their style,” Marshall said afterward when explaining why the Bulldogs didn’t foul to put Kennedy on the foul line at some point. “They’re going to come down and jack a shot up, so we’d have an opportunity to get a bucket or get to the free throw line. That was our thought in the fourth. We could count on them coming down and jacking a shot up and if we get the rebounds, we can get a good possession and points on the board, we would be OK.”
They almost were, but Harden’s three ended those hopes.
“They hit shots when they needed to hit shots and that’s kind of how it goes. If they hit the shots, they deserve to move forward,” said Marshall, whose team’s season finished at 23-5 after winning its first state playoff game since 2015 in the first round against West Shamokin.
The Bulldogs started the year 5-3, barely getting a breath from a group of players who played in the PIAA Class 1A Championships in football the day before the season began. A 17-game winning streak included the team’s first KSAC title since 1993 before they reached the D9 Class 2A final and lost to Ridgway.
“We had a great season. I’m still smiling, because they played 100 percent and played like that all year,” Marshall said. “I’m proud to be their coach. They had a little rocky start because of football and they had to get in shape and once we got in shape we put a nice little 17-game run, so we accomplished a lot as a program, winning the KSAC South and championship. I couldn’t ask anything else from these kids. They did everything they could.”
Kennedy (23-4) advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal game against District 6 champion Portage at Clarion University. The winner of that game got the winner of the Ridgway vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart game in Saturday’s semifinal showdown.
Early on, Kennedy jumped out to a 19-9 first quarter lead, its aggressive defense helping force 10 Bulldogs turnovers in the first eight minutes. But with the aggression came the foul trouble and the Golden Eagles had to back off a bit.
That may have led to the Bulldogs committing just 10 turnovers the final three quarters, but Redbank Valley was able to hang around, not falling behind more than 12 points in the first half with a 34-24 halftime deficit.
“We didn’t start out the way we wanted to start out, however, we just kept clawing our way back into it and figured if we could stick around and if it’s under 10 or less in the fourth quarter, I thought we could get close and maybe take the lead,” Marshall said.
That nearly happened.
Chris Marshall’s 3-pointers got the Bulldogs within 43-40 with 29 seconds left in the third quarter, but a 9-0 Kennedy run that spilled into the fourth quarter gave Kennedy what appeared to be an insurmountable 52-40 advantage following Gio Magrestro’s triple at the 5:40 mark.
Indeed, it was insurmountable, but the Bulldogs certainly made things interesting, cutting it to 56-54 after Marquese Gardlock’s basket with 1:59 remaining.
Both teams missed shots in ensuing possessions before Kennedy called timeout following a Gardlock missed 3-pointer with 1:26 left.
The Bulldogs elected to defend out of the timeout instead of fouling — Kennedy was a sketchy 4-for-14 from the line at that point — and Harden made them pay with his 3-pointer.
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph hit two free throws with 16.6 seconds left and Owen Clouse put in an uncontested putback for the Bulldogs to set the final in the closing seconds.
Clouse led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Gardlock scored 13 points while Chris Marshall finished with 10 points. Mason Clouse scored eight points while Bryson Bain had seven points and 10 rebounds.
While Marshall, Gardlock and Bain are graduating, the Bulldogs get back both Clouses who are sophomores.
“They did their job and we get them back and they play great basketball,” Marshall said. “They are fundamentally sound. When you don’t have to tell a kid to follow his shot, that is a great thing. We’re happy where the program is at and I look forward to next year.”
Magestro led Kennedy with 19 points. Harden and Lampkins-Rudolph each scored 15 points.
But the Bulldogs do lose the three mentioned seniors above along with Tyson Adams and Jack Shaffer. Marshall and Bain finished with 1,339 and 1,277 career points respectively.
“(The seniors) pretty much put this program where it is currently. They set the bar,” Coach Marshall said. “I started coaching them when the Clouses were in second grade. They were second-, third- and fourth-graders, so we knew when they got up to sophomores, juniors and seniors, they’d be a pretty good team.
“They’ve been building the program all the way up since they were small and setting the standard. So, I’m proud of them.”
Marshall, the coach’s son, and Gardlock are moving into the college ranks to play football at Clarion and California (Pa.) while Bain is headed to Indiana (Pa.) to play baseball.
“I’m OK with that,” Marshall smiled. “It’s their choice, their life and I was just blessed enough to live through them for this basketball moment. I had fun.”
In last week’s other game:
WED., March 9
Redbank Valley 58,
West Shamokin 31
At Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, Marquese Gardlock raced his way to a 24-point effort coupled with a solid defensive effort by his teammates helped the Bulldogs bolt to a 58-31 victory in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
It was the Bulldogs’ first state playoff win since their run to the quarterfinals in 2015.
Bryson Bain added nine points while Aiden Ortz scored eight points off the bench, Owen Clouse scored five points while grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. Nine different players entered the scoring column for the Bulldogs.
“We wanted to get in transition and push the ball,” said Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We got out of sync against Ridgway the other night and tonight we were able to get back to what we like to do.”
After a 2-2 tie early on, the Bulldogs used an 11-0 run to build a 13-2 lead. After nearly a six-minute scoring drought, West Shamokin got a bucket from Bo Swartz and a three by Niko Buffone to cut the lead to six at 13-7 with 53 seconds remaining in the quarter. Bain scored at the 22 second mark to give Redbank a 15-7 lead after one.
Gardlock scored eight of the Bulldogs 15 points in the quarter.
With Redbank Valley still leading by eight at 18-10 with 5:47 to play in the first half, the Bulldogs would go on a 10-0 run in pushing their lead to 18 at 28-10 with 1:09 to play. Brayden Rodgers scored with 10 seconds to play to make 28-12 at halftime.
West Shamokin made just five field goals in the opening half in shooting just 5-of-16 from the floor.
“We want to press teams as much as we can,” said Marshall. “We want to have active hands in the passing lanes and create turnovers and we did a nice job of that tonight.”
The shooting woes continued out of the halftime break for the Wolves as they missed five shots in a row, three of which came from within three feet.
That as was close as West Shamokin could get as Gardlock scored three straight transition baskets in helping Redbank Valley close the quarter on a 12-0 run for a 44-20 lead after three quarters.
“Marquese does what he does,” said Marshall. “If we can get him out in transition it creates scoring opportunities.”
With the big lead the Bulldogs played mostly junior varsity players for much of the fourth quarter as Redbank Valley held a 14-11 scoring edge to set the final score of 58-31.
“We had won like 17 games in a row before that loss to Ridgway,” said Marshall. “I think we had a 10-day layoff or so before that game. So, in a way it was a good loss in a sense. Now we’re able to get this on under our belt and we can get back into more of a comfort zone as far as practices and getting ready for games. We’ll enjoy this one and then prepare for the next one, just one game at a time.”
Bo Swartz led West Shamokin with 12 points while Sean McCullough added five. Smulik grabbed seven rebounds.
L-V Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.