NEW BETHLEHEM — Rolling to its sixth straight win, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team notched a 10-1 win over visiting Forest Area under the lights on the football field Tuesday night.
Along the way, the Bulldogs now have a new all-time goal-scoring leader in junior Owen Clouse. His four goals raised his career total to 76, surpassing previous leader Keith Ochs’ 75 goals he accumulated from 1998 through 2001.
Clouse also added an assist while teammate Owen Harmon scored two goals and assisted on two others. Kieran Fricko and Ryan Hepler also found the back of the net while Forest Area knocked two goals in their own net twice for “own goals” credited to the Bulldogs.
Fricko and Ty Carrier added assists.
The Bulldogs take a 12-1-1 record into Thursday’s trip to DuBois Central Catholic. Next Monday and Wednesday, the Lions host Clarion-Limestone and visit Brockway to close out the regular-season schedule.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Lady Bulldogs 1,
Forest Area 1
At home against the Fires, the two teams played to a 1-1 tie as Ember Hetrick’s penalty kick in the second half was the lone goal for the Lady Bulldogs.
Now 6-6-1, the Lady Bulldogs host West Branch Saturday at 11 a.m. before hosting Clarion Monday at 5 p.m. Next Wednesday and Thursday, they close the schedule with trips to Brockway and Kane.
MONDAY, Oct. 10
Bulldogs 5,
St. Marys 1
Also at home against the visiting Dutch, Owen Clouse scored three goals and Owen Harmon scored the other two in the Bulldogs’ win.
Ty Carrier and Caleb Root each had two assists and Jordan Smith added one helper.
SATURDAY, Oct. 8
Bulldogs 7, Kane 0
At Kane, Owen Clouse scored three more goals and Owen Harmon added two while Kieran Fricko and Ryan Hepler also scored.
Harmon and Carrier each had two assists with Nick Moore, Fricko and Titus Smith adding assists as well.
Cole Monrean got the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.
THURSDAY, Oct. 6
Armstrong 2,
Lady Bulldogs 1
At home against Armstrong, Ember Hetrick scored off an Ava Moore assist in a one-goal loss.
WED., Oct. 5
Bulldogs 10,
Keystone 0
At home against the Panthers, six different Bulldogs scored led by Owen Clouse’s three and two apiece from Owen Harmon and Kieran Fricko. Nick Moore, Ty Carrier and Cole Monrean also scored.
Harmon had four assists while Clouse finished with three. Moore and Carrier also had helpers.
Lady Bulldogs 4,
Keystone 1
Also at home against Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs had four different goal-scorers with Ember Hetrick, Bella Orr, Lia Hageter and Alexandra Shoemaker.
Shoemaker, Lilli Barnett, Ava Moore and Ember Hetrick made assists.