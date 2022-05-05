Rain robbing the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team of some momentum from last week’s wins over Clarion-Limestone and A-C Valley/Union, head coach Craig Hibell’s team hasn’t played since.
The Bulldogs’ trip to North Clarion Monday and Cranberry Wednesday were washed out. That left the Bulldogs taking a 7-2 record into Thursday’s scheduled game at Clarion.
Next Monday, the Bulldogs are schedule to host Karns City.
How any makeup games get slotted into the remaining time to get things in is anyone’s guess and how the fields are able withstand any more rain over the next few days could make things much more complicated.
The Bulldogs have four more games at least scheduled following Monday’s Karns City matchup — home next Wednesday and Friday with Cranberry and North Clarion. Then it’s back-to-back games with Moniteau May 17-18, the first at home and the second at Butler.
Last Friday, the Bulldogs needed six innings to down ACV/Union 12-2 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, scoring six runs in the sixth with no outs to end the game via the 10-Run Rule.
Cam Wagner went the distance on the mound for the Bulldogs, striking out nine and walking one while scattering eight hits.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs banged out 13 hits off three different Falcon Knights pitchers, including starter Ryan Cooper who was knocked out after 3 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and three walks with three strikeouts. The Falcon Knights defense didn’t help with five errors with five of the six runs off Cooper going unearned.
Breckin Minich led the Bulldogs with three hits while Tate Minich had two hits with a double and three runs batted in. Tyler Hetrick had two hits while Mason Clouse added a triple.
The Bulldogs broke open a 1-1 tie with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trevor Rearick singled in a run as the first four batters reached base. Minich cleared the bases with a three-run double and scored on Breckin Minich’s single.
Hetrick singled in a run to make it 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Then in the sixth, six straight batters reached with Mason Clouse tripling in a run, Payton Rearick singling in a run and Owen Clouse doubling in a run. The game-ending run, fittingly, came on a Falcon Knights error.
Cooper went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a double for the Falcon Knights. Gary Amsler hit a run-scoring single in the first inning.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 2
ACV/Union 4,
Cranberry 1
At Rimersburg, the Falcon Knights got a two-hitter from pitcher Bailey Crissman who struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in a 92-pitch complete game effort.
The win hiked the Falcon Knights’ record to 7-5 with their game at Clarion on Wednesday postponed with no makeup announced. The Falcon Knights host Brockway in Emlenton on Monday before host Keystone next Wednesday in Rimersburg.
The Falcon Knights got two-hit games from Trey Fleming and Zach Cooper while Gary Amsler doubled.
The Falcon Knights trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third before scoring three runs. Lane Bauer singled in a run before two straight two-out hits brought two more in, one on Amsler’s double and the other on Max Lowrey’s single.
In the sixth, Cooper singled in a run.
THURS., April 28
Redbank Valley 7,
C-L 2
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Bulldogs won the battle of Brysons on the mound as their own IUP-bound Bain went five innings and gave up five hits while driving in four runs of his own and singling twice.
The Bulldogs had plenty of good at-bats against the Lions’ St. Bonaventure recruit Bryson Huwar, scoring five runs off the senior righty in 4 2/3 innings with six hits and getting hit twice by pitches.
“As coach Mac (Minich) said, it wasn’t necessarily our hits that won us that game today, it was the quality at-bats,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “We made him throw (99) pitches by the fifth inning, really spoiled a lot of foul balls on two-strike pitches and got hit by a couple pitches, so we kind of did everything we could to produce runs even if it wasn’t necessarily pretty.”
Huwar hit Owen Clouse to start the game. Clouse stole second and scored on Bain’s one-out single. In the third, the Bulldogs scored three times. Trevor Rearick singled, Clouse reached again on a bunt single and with one out, Bain’s grounder was misplayed as Rearick was coming home regardless. Tate Minich followed with a two-run single.
The Bulldogs made it 5-0 in the fourth when Mason Clouse reached on a one-out infield single and scored on a misplayed two-out grounder hit by his brother Owen.
In the sixth up 5-2, the Bulldogs tacked on two unearned runs off C-L reliever Logan Lutz thanks to an infield error that allowed Bain to deliver a two-out, two-run single.
The Lions scored their first run in the fourth after two outs. A walk to Jordan Hesdon and single by Jase Ferguson led to Nick Aaron’s run-scoring single, but Bain stranded runners at second and third getting a flyout from Corbin Coulson.
Bain squirmed out of a C-L threat in the fifth. Huwar singled with two outs to score Kohen Kemmer to make it 5-2. After Bain walked Hesdon to load the bases, he got Ferguson on an inning-ending groundout.
Bain pitched to just one over the minimum through 3 2/3 innings. He wound up striking out four and walking four.
“We challenged Bryson early in the game,” Hibell said. “Today was the day he had to step up and boy did he. I’m not going to abuse his arm and throw him too much, so when he got to the 84 pitches after a rocky fifth inning, we knew we were going to the pen and obviously it worked out for us.”
Ty Carrier and Tate Minich each threw a scoreless inning to close out the win.