NEW BETHLEHEM — The last time the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Punxsutawney met on the wrestling mat, the Bulldogs squeezed out their 600th program win with a tight 42-36 win at the Redbank Valley duals back on Dec. 18.
Tuesday night at home once again with the Chucks, the rematch was nowhere near as close as the Bulldogs notched a 57-18 win.
This time around, the Bulldogs took 10 of 13 bouts and were 5-2 on the matchups contested on the mat.
Redbank Valley got pins from Ridge Cook at 138, Cole McHenry at 189, Carsen Rupp at 215 and Gabe Carroll at heavyweight while Duncan Blake decisioned Joel Mehalic, 4-2, at 160 pounds.
Carroll’s 49-second pin of Matt Grusky at heavyweight was the final contested bout of the night that put the Bulldogs up 27-18 before they took five straight forfeits from 106 through 132 to finish the match.
The win improved the Bulldogs to 6-3 going into this Saturday’s trip to the Coudersport Duals.
The schedule has them wrestling Lewisburg, Youngsville, Clarion, Ridgway and Oswayo Valley.
Next week, the Bulldogs are off and won’t get back on the mat until Jan. 18 at Brockway.
REDBANK VALLEY 57, PUNXSY 18
138-Ridge Cook (RB) pinned David Kunselman (PX), 3:37. (6-0).
145-Bryce Rowan (PX) pinned Drew Downs (RB), 1:18. (6-6).
152-Brady Smith (PX) pinned Drew Byers (RB), 1:00. (6-12).
160-Duncan Blake (RB) dec. Joel Mehalic (PX), 4-2. (9-12).
172-Landon Martz (PX) won by forfeit. (9-18).
189-Cole McHenry (RB) pinned Vincenzo Scott (PX), 2:32. (15-18).
215-Carsen Rupp (RB) pinned Austin Fischer (PX), 1:03. (21-18).
HWT-Gabe Carroll (RB) pinned Matt Grusky (PX), :49. (27-18).
106-Aiden McAnulty (RB) won by forfeit. (33-18).
113-Landree Wilson (RB) won by forfeit. (39-18).
120-Daniel Evans (RB) won by forfeit. (45-18).
126-Cole Bish (RB) won by forfeit. (51-18).
132-Jacob Kundick (RB) won by forfeit. (57-18).