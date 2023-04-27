SENECA — Breaking up a 3-3 tie after three innings, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team scored 11 runs in its final three at-bats for a 14-3 rout in six innings via the 10-Run Rule at Cranberry Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth to put the Berries away and improve to 6-3 going into Thursday’s trip to Forest Area.
Friday and Saturday, the Bulldogs are scheduled to play at the Homer-Center Tournament, weather-permitting.
Next Monday and Tuesday, the Bulldogs host C-L and North Clarion.
Breckin Minich led the 16-hit attack against the Berries, going 4-for-5 with four runs batted in. Owen Clouse, Ty Hetrick, Mason Clouse and Braylon Wagner each had two hits as all 10 players who got in the game had at least one hit.
Mason and Owen Clouse, and Payton Rearick all hit doubled while Wagner hit a triple.
Ty Carrier went five innings on the mound to get the win, giving up six hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one. Wagner threw a scoreless sixth inning.
ACV/Union postponed
Monday’s trip to Jamestown for the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights was postponed to Tuesday. The 6-2 Falcon Knights were scheduled to host Clarion-Limestone Thursday before visiting Venango Catholic Saturday.
Next week, the Falcon Knights host Moniteau Monday before visiting Jamestown Tuesday and hosting Keystone Wednesday.
In other games:
SATURDAY, April 22
DuBois CC 3, Redbank Valley 1
At Stern Field in DuBois Saturday night under the lights, the Bulldogs were limited to seven hits and one run by Cardinals pitchers Carter Himes and Aiden Snowberger.
Himes, a freshman, got the win by allowing four hits and one run with two walks and a strikeout in four innings. Snowberger went the final three innings for the save, giving up three hits with three strikeouts.
The Bulldogs scored their lone run in the top of the third when Tate Minich ripped a solo home run with one out. Owen Clouse and Jaxon Huffman each singled twice.
The Cardinals scored all three of their runs in the fourth. Ben Gritzer doubled in two runs with two outs and Himes doubled in the third run.
Huffman and Braylon Wagner threw for the Bulldogs, Huffman taking the loss after giving up the three runs in 3 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking three with three hits givin up. Wagner threw the final 2 1/3 scoreless with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.
THURSDAY, April 20
Redbank Valley 13, Union/ACV 4
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the Bulldogs led 5-4 going into the bottom of the fourth before the Bulldogs pulling away with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
For the Bulldogs, it was a matter of getting into rhythm at the plate as they struck out five times through the first 3 2/3 innings against Falcon Knights starter Bailey Crissman.
“I think anytime you get a few at-bats under you belt, you’re going to feel more comfortable as you go up the next time, so I felt like we just went up there with a little better approach, more aggressive,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “The difference between us having eight strikeouts and (Union/ACV) seven today was that they threw the bat out on some pitches and put the ball into play and it worked out to their advantage.”
The Bulldogs broke open the 5-4 game in the fifth as Breckin Minich, Ty Hetrick and Mason Clouse started with singles, Clouse driving in the first two and knocking Crissman out of the gfame. Clouse moved up to second on a throw, moved to third on a wild pitch and came home on Ty Carrier’s sacrifice fly to center.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs started with four straight hits from Payton Rearick, Owen Clouse, Tate Minich and Breckin Minich. Owen Clouse drove in Rearick, Tate Minich tripled in Owen Clouse and scored on Breckin Minich’s single and then after one out, it was Mason Clouse knocking a two-run homer over the center-field fence for his third and fourth RBIs of the game to set the final.
Carrier grinded through the first four innings and left with a 5-3 lead to get the win, giving up six hits while walking four and striking out four. Braylon Wagner threw the fifth and Tate Minich retired six straight hitters in the sixth and seventh with three strikeouts.
The Bulldogs turned key double plays in the fourth and fifth innings, one on a pickoff throw in the fourth, to escape Falcon Knights rallies. Union/ACV also left the bases loaded in each of the first three innings.
“We screwed up some plays that should’ve been made, but we made up for it by making a couple of exceptional plays,” Hibell said. “We had the pickoff move that turned into a double play and a nice diving catch by Ty Carrier at first to end the game.”
The Falcon Knights scored three runs in the third, two of them unearned due to two Bulldos infield errors. Sebastian Link singled, Lane Bauer doubled and both scored, one would’ve regardless, on an infield error. Then after two outs, another infield error and walk set up Seth Best’s two-out RBI single.
In the top of the fifth and trailing 5-3, the Falcon Knights had runners on second and third with one out when Zach Cooper grounded out to shortstop scored Ian Runyan. The play turned into an inning-ending double play when Chase Ruth rounded third and got caught in a rundown.
Owen Clouse, Breckin Minich and Hetrick each had three hits. Braylon Wagner doubled in a run and scored on Owen Clouse’s infield single to break a 3-3 tie in the fourth.
Hetrick singled in two runs in the first and plated Owen Clouse with two outs in the third for the Bulldogs’ first three runs.
Crissman took the loss, giving up the first eight runs, striking out five while walking just one and giving up 10 hits. Link and Alex Preston finished out the game.