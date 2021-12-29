FREEPORT — Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock turned in big games, helping lead the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team to a 63-43 win over Plum in the first round of the Freeport Tournament Tuesday night.
It’s a pre-scheduled event, so the Bulldogs were scheduled to play Slippery Rock Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Marshall scored 24 points while Gardlock added 18 points as the Bulldogs marched out to a 32-15 lead by halftime. Plum cut the lead to 10 at 47-37 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs outscored Plum 16-6 in the fourth.
Owen Clouse also reached double figures with 11 points.
After Wednesday, the Bulldogs (5-2) host Moniteau next Wednesday.
In other games Tuesday:
Karns City 48,
Union 34
In an afternoon matchup at home, the Knights were blitzed out of the gate as the Gremlins jumped out to a 15-1 lead after the first quarter.
But by the start of the fourth quarter, the Knights had tied it at 30-30 thanks to a 29-15 advantage in the second and third quarter. Karns City, though, answered by outscoring the Knights 18-4 over the final eight minutes.
Taite Beighley scored 12 points for the Gremlins while Micah Rupp and Luke Cramer finished with nine and eight points respectively.
Payton Johnston led the Knights (3-3) with 12 points. Skyler Roxbury scored eight points, Zander Laughlin six points and leading scorer going into the game Caden Rainey fouling out with three points.
Next week, the Knights visit A-C Valley Wednesday.
GIRLS
Union 42,
Rocky Grove 25
At Rocky Grove, the Damsels limited the hosts to nine points in the second half as they pulled away for a 19-point victory.
The Damsels (4-1) outscored the Orioles, 23-9, in the second half after holding a 19-16 halftime lead.
Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle each scored 12 points.
Next Tuesday and Thursday, the Damsels host A-C Valley and visit North Clarion.