FRANKLIN — Needing at least a decision to clinch the match for his team, Drew Byers came through with a 3-2 decision in his 160-pound bout against Franklin’s Ethan Hart.
Byers’ three-point win put the Bulldogs up 38-18 with three bouts remaining, thus clinching the win for the Bulldogs before Franklin closed the match with two pins and a forfeit victory to set the final at 38-36.
“We knew if Drew won, we were going to win and he’s really come a long way,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “He’s an athlete and he’s picking stuff up and he’s going to be a good wrestler.”
Byers scored a takedown, Hart reversed him and Byers escaped and took a 3-2 lead into the third period before riding Hart out the final two minutes.
“That was big riding him out the third period, especially for an inexperienced kid,” Kundick said. “He almost turned him and we were worried about him staying too high, but he stepped back and did his job. He didn’t know that we needed his match to win it. But as soon as he walked off the mat, I told him he won it for us.”
The Bulldogs, who ended a seven-match losing streak, improved to 2-8 and they’re off now until next Wednesday’s trip to St. Marys. They’ll wrestle at the Fred Ball Tournament in Grove City Jan. 27-28.
Against the Knights, the Bulldogs went 4-5 on the mat while taking forfeit wins at 107, 121 and 145 pounds. The Bulldogs gave up six with a forfeit at 189.
Also winning for the Bulldogs on the mat were Gabe Carroll at heavyweight, Cole Bish at 127 and Tristan Johnston at 139.
“Tristan came up with a big pin,” Kundick continued. “You never know what’s going to happen. They’re freshmen and don’t have a lot of experience and Tristan has only wrestled a couple of years and he went out and did a good job.”
Carroll pinned Trenan Smith in 21 seconds in the first bout of the match while Bish won a 15-0 technical fall over Hunter Hedglin. Johnston pinned Gilbert Dalstrom in the first period.
“We’re not caring as much about winning as we want them to learn,” Kundick summed up. “This will be a good team if they stick together and stay healthy. I’m not really looking at the score on the scoreboard, just if the guys are improving. These kids will win some bouts that they lost earlier later in the postseason.”
RBV 38,
FRANKLIN 36
HWT-Gabe Caroll (RB) pinned Trenan Smith (F), :21. (6-0).
107-Eli Shaffer (RB) won by forfeit. (12-0).
114-Cael Dailey (F) pinned Daniel Evans (RB), 2:39. (12-6).
121-Caden Burns (RB) won by forfeit. (18-6).
127-Cole Bish (RB) tech. fall Hunter Hedglin (F), 15-0. (23-6).
133-Trenton Rice (F) pinned Ayden Adams (RB), 4:42. (23-12).
139-Tristan Johnson (RB) pinned Gilbert Dalstrom (F), 1:04. (29-12).
145-Colton Cicciarelli (RB) won by forfeit, (35-12).
152-Drew Kockler (F) pinned Nolan Barnett (RB), 1:51. (35-18).
160-Drew Byers (RB) dec. Ethan Hart (F), 3-2. (38-18).
172-Jonah Heckathorne (F) pinned Johnathan Slack (RB), 3:39. (38-24).
189-Kadin Karns (F) won by forfeit. (38-30).
215-Gary Kiselka (F) pinned Garrett Shaffer (RB), 3:00. (38-36).
THURSDAY,
Jan. 12
Brockway 41,
Redbank Valley 24
At home against the Rovers, the Bulldogs picked up four forfeit wins to score their 24 team points, meaning they didn’t win a bout on the mat.
Brockway gave up forfeits to the Bulldogs at 127, 152, 160 and 172 pounds, but notched four pins, one technical fall and a decision while picking up six points at 189 with a Bulldogs forfeit.
Cole Bish, Drew Byers, Jordan Smith and Johnathan Slack picked up the free six-pointers for the Bulldogs.
There was no match wrestled at 121.
RANKINGS REVIEW: The latest stat rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers. These rankings are prior to last weekend’s Mid-Winter Mayhem at IUP:
107: 7. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 24. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 8. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 12. Evan Davis, Clearfield; 18. Josh Popson, Brookville; 19. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
121: 11. Eli Brosius, Cranberry.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 16. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley; 25. Cullen Catalone, St. Marys.
133: 13. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 20. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 5. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 13. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: None
152: 10. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 12. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 13. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 20. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 5. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 18. Luke Ely, Kane.
172: 8. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 20. Easton Belfiore, Brookville; 23. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg.
189: 5. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 9. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; 13. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 15. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: None.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 17. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys; 23. Baily Miller, Brookville.
Dual Meet: 11. Clearfield, 12. Brookville.
Northwest Regional
Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 2. Diehl, Clearfield; 8. Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley.
114: 3. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4; Davis, Clearfield; 5. Popson, Brookville; 6. Beimel, St. Marys; 8. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 1. Brosius, Cranberry; 8. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 4. Bish, Redbank Valley; 5. Catalone, St. Marys; 6. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 2. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 1. Collins, 2. D. Wenner, Cranberry; 5. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
145: 5. Avery Bittler, Johnsonburg; 7. Jaden Wehler, St. Marys.
152: 2. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 3. Gourley, Clarion; 4. Bechakas, Kane; 8. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 2. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 5. Ely, Kane; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 3. Wehler, St. Marys; 5. Belfiore, Brookville; 6. Milliard, Johnsonburg.
189: 1. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 2. Zimmerman, Brookville; 4. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 4. Gavin Hannah, Brookville; 5. Miska Young, Port Allegany.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 4. Miller, Brookville; 6. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport.