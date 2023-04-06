ALCOLA — Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball coach Craig Hibell isn’t complaining.
Well, he was a little picky on his team’s performance after Monday’s 2-1 win over Brookville at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. But just a little.
Surprisingly in the cozy confines of their home park, the Bulldogs scratched across the go-ahead run on Tyler Hetrick’s two-out infield single in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie. After getting five strong innings from freshman right-hander Jaxon Huffman, the Bulldogs turned to senior Tate Minich to get the final six outs to save their 2-1 win.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 — they’ve allowed one run in their last two games after a 10-6 no-hitter opener at West Shamokin on March 27 — while the Raiders fell to 1-2.
“We said after the game that it wasn’t pretty, but in reality it really was pretty,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “We played good defense and pitched very well. The only thing we lacked was putting enough balls in play. We had too many strikeouts on our end, but that was the challenge we were looking forward to and they threw their best pitcher with some good velocity. That’ll help sharpen us up.
“For us to come in today and scratch out win and also find some things to continue to work and improve on is big for us.”
The Bulldogs are off until next week’s three-game road week that starts Monday at Punxsutawney followed by Wednesday at Keystone and next Friday at Johnsonburg.
Monday, the Raiders scored first when Carson Weaver doubled to deep left with two outs and scored when his brother singled him. The Raiders managed just one more hit the rest of the way.
“For Jaxon to come out and pitch pretty competitively against a pretty good lineup from Brookville, that’s good considering they saw a lot of pitches down south (In Tennessee),” Hibell said. “Jaxon gave one up early and then throwing four shutout innings after that was really big for us. We really needed his arm to produce the way he did.”
Huffman went five innings, striking out nine and walking two while hitting two batters. Tate Minich retired all six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh to notch is first-ever six-out save.
The Bulldogs tied it at 1-1 in the fourth when Hetrick led off with a walk, moved to third when Mason Clouse reached on an infield single and raced to second when the late throw to first allowed him to get to second.
But Raiders starter Carson Weaver minimized the damage when he got Ty Carrier to fly out, albeit a sacrifice fly that pushed home Hetrick.
In the fifth, Weaver walked Owen Clouse with one out and once again a walk came around to score. Minich’s single on a hit and run allowed Clouse to race to third and Minich trotted into second when the throw from left went toward third.
Weaver minimized the threat, but the Bulldogs scored the winning run. He struck out Breckin Minich for the second out, but Hetrick reached for his second single, beating out a ground ball to third on a bang-bang call at first that allowed Clouse to score.
The only other Raiders scoring threat came in the fifth when they had runners on first and second with one out and No. 2 hitter Riley Smith at the plate. But Tate Minich, still catching, caught Sergio Sotillo too far off second base and gunned him down for the second out.
Smith reached on an infield single off a diving Breckin Minich’s glove at third, but Huffman, in his final batter of the game, got Carson Weaver to ground into an inning-ending forceout.
Weaver took the loss in a solid outing that saw him hit the pitch count limit after one out in the sixth inning. He allowed four hits while striking out and walking five.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, March 30
Redbank Valley 7, Karns City 0
At Butler’s Pullman Park, the Bulldogs scored three runs in each of the first two innings and rode the five-hit shutout pitching from Ty Carrier, Braylon Wagner and Jaxon Huffman to blank the Gremlins.
Carrier went the first 4 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing five hits and walking four while striking out seven. Wagner went 1 1/3 innings with no hits and three strikeouts as did Huffman as he struck out the side in the seventh to finish the win.
Breckin Minich and Wagner each had two singles to lead the Bulldogs.
Ty Hetrick singled in a run and Carrier drove in two runs with two outs to make it 3-0 in the first inning. In the second, three Gremlins errors in the first four batters to start the inning set up the three-run outburst. Minich singled in one of the runs.
In the fourth, three more Gremlins errors gave the Bulldogs their seventh run. The Gremlins finished with seven errors.