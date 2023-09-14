NEW BETHLEHEM — Starting slow at home or on the road can nail a team’s efforts, especially against a good team, and in the rain and slippery conditions Tuesday at home, that doomed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team.
The Bulldogs weren’t far off the mark, but just enough as visiting Clarion-Limestone scored the game’s first two goals and held a two-goal halftime lead on its way to a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 2-2 after their second straight loss. They fell to District 10’s Slippery Rock, 5-2, last Thursday. Wednesday night, they were scheduled to visit Brockway before Friday’s trip to Tionesta. Next Tuesday, it’s back home for Kane.
The even start to the season sits fine with Bulldogs head coach Ty Scott, presuming the team can build off it.
“I’ll take it,” he said. “We’re keeping up with the best of the best in our conference and we played with Slippery Rock Saturday and they’re a much bigger school. It was 5-2 at the half and that was the final, so hopefully what we’re learning in these early games we can start winning in late September and October.”
Tuesday, it was Brenden Bettwy scoring on a break down the left wing off a Thomas Uckert thru-ball pass at the 20:10 mark. Less than five minutes later, Uckert set up Wyatt Boyden to make it 2-0.
The speedy Lions were able to get out to the quick start before the Bulldogs could adjust, which they eventually did.
“We knew it was coming. They’re fast with smart, good players, so it took us awhile to adjust and unfortunately, it took us three goals to realize that,” Scott said.
Owen Clouse, who hit the crossbar on a close shot a few minutes before, set up Kieran Fricko for the Bulldogs’ first goal at the 8:57 mark of the first half. However, the Lions went up 3-1 on a Uckert goal with six minutes left before halftime.
The lone goal of the second half came from Clouse less than five minutes into the half. From there, the Bulldogs couldn’t cash in on more than one chance. Clouse, of course, was all over the place with some great shots that just missed, including a header off the left post on a pass from Ty Carrier less than 20 seconds after Clouse’s goal.
Fricko’s setup pass to Grant Shoemaker was stopped by Lions goalie Isaac Lerch under the 12-minute mark and Seth Barrett’s shot was stopped by Lerch with just 95 seconds left on the clock.
C-L’s best scoring chance in the second half was stopped at the 8:12 mark when Uckert’s breakaway attempt was cleared by Caleb Root who was back helping keeper Jordan Smith.
“I told them if we played the second half like the first half, we would’ve won. We had those opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize. It’s hard to come back from a 3-1 deficit,” Scott said. “They capitalized when they had opportunities, because we did have the ball a lot in the first half. It was a lot like that Ridgway (playoff) game last year that everybody keeps telling me about.”
In the Bulldogs’ other games:
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Slippery Rock 5, Bulldogs 2
Against Slippery Rock at home, the Bulldogs got two goals from Owen Clouse with one assist by Ty Carrier in a loss to the District 10 Rockets.
THURSDAY, Sept. 7
Bulldogs 10, DuBois CC
At DuBois, the Bulldogs got three goals from Owen Clouse, two from Seth Barrett and one goal each from Ty Carrier, Caleb Root, Brayder Perez Godinez and Kaden Sturgeon with DCC hitting in an “own goal.”
Notching assists with three apiece were Carrier and Kieran Fricko, and one each from Barrett and Grant Shoemaker.