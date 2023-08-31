SMETHPORT — Adversity in a 71-7 win? Wellllllll, if you count trailing for a 4 minutes and 49 seconds of the first quarter as adversity, then yes a little.
It might be hard to imagine, but Redbank Valley’s wipeout win over an overmatched Smethport Hubbers last week had it as a tie game at 7-7 almost four minutes into the second quarter.
Then, in a span of 6:34, the Bulldogs rolled up 50 points and led 57-7 with still 1:46 left before halftime. Two touchdowns during a running clock in the second half set the final.
The pick-6 pulled off by Smethport on the fourth place of the game kind of set the early tone, but it eventually became obvious that the Hubbers weren’t going to move the ball much offensively.
The Bulldogs eventually did, a lot.
Redbank Valley outgained the Hubbers, 477-86. Smethport wound up turning the ball over five times, three of them interceptions with two of those returned for touchdowns.
Although he threw an interception that was returned 93 yards on the fourth play of the game for what turned out to be the only Hubbers points of the night, Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner, as did the rest of his team, had an efficient night. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 273 yards with four touchdowns while running for another.
Wagner’s top target was Mason Clouse, who grabbed five passes for 104 yards with TD plays of 13 and 32 yards while returning an interception 45 yards for one of the Bulldogs’ six second-quarter touchdowns. Jaxon Huffman also returned an interception 31 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Wagner also flipped TD passes to Ashton George covering 19 yards and 42 yards to Rylan Rupp which capped the 50-point second-quarter onslaught with still 1:46 left in the second quarter.
“Our pre-game speech was about that 2021 game we lost in the opener to Keystone,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “We felt like we were the better team and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunity. … I’ll tell you what. I was having flashbacks after the way the game started, but I was impressed. I looked at Braylon’s eyes and the seniors eyes and there was a sense of calm and that was something two years ago we didn’t overcome.
“We were able to overcome some of that adversity, which is a good thing.”
The Bulldogs, with their regulars out after halftime, scored twice in the second half when Brock George capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 30-yard TD run. Third-string quarterback Sean Yeany threw a 16-yard TD pass to Austin Easlick to cap the game’s scoring with 1:27 left in the game.
Owen Rounsville stepped in front of a Wagner pass one play after Wagner hit George for a 50-yard pass to the Hubbers’ 5 and galloped his 93 yards to paydirt.
After the Bulldogs’ drive stalled on downs at the Hubbers’ 8 in their next possession, they got revved up and tied it up when Wagner hit Clouse for their 13-yarder at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter.
Another Bulldogs stalled drive at the end of the first quarter ended a lost fumble at the Hubbers’ 4. But the Bulldogs were primed for a big second quarter.
Five plays after a Hubbers punt, Wagner went in from two yards out to make at 14-7. Clouse returned his interception two plays later and after a Hubbers three-and-out, it took two plays to score again on Drew Byers’ 3-yard run. It was 29-7 with 6:19 left in the half.
Huffman’s interception return followed by a recovered onside kick that led to Wagner’s 19-yard TD pass to George put the score at 43-7 with 4:52 left.
The Bulldogs scored twice more when Wagner found Clouse for the second TD on their 32-yarder and Rupp’s 42-yarder to make it 57-7. The Bulldogs used up their timeouts at the end of the first half to look for a two-minute drill scenario in what would be the final minutes for the starters, but good field position following a 25-yard punt to the Hubbers’ 42 with 1:53 left on the clock was quickly followed on the next play by the Rupp TD connection that took just seven seconds.
In the second half with the backup offense in, George scored on a 30-yard run to cap a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive and then the TD at the end of the game on a pass from Yeany to Easlick. George ran for 66 yards on eight carries while Jaren Christiaens finished with 62 yards on six carries.
It all added up to a solid night in a lopsided win.
“Offense, defense, special teams,” Gold agreed in grading out the game. “Getting Jaxon (Huffman) back on the field after losing him (with an injury) for a year. Brock George and Jaren Christiaens, they earned those reps at the end and we know Braylon is special and honestly what happened at the beginning was the best thing that could’ve happened to him. How was he going to come back from that? We know our skill guys and we spread the ball around pretty well. We just have to fix some things up front. It was a good start.”