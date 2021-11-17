While Keystone took home the District 9 League’s Small School South Division title, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley did quite well in the all-conference voting with the teams being recently released.
The Bulldogs and Falcon Knights combined to land five of the six major awards. Then on the all-star team itself, Redbank Valley had eight players earn nine spots while Union/ACV net 10 spots with seven players.
The major awards went to Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman (Coach of the Year) and his players Landon Chalmers (Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Carter Terwint (Defensive Player of the Year) while Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield (Defensive Player of the Year) and Bryson Bain (Co-Offensive Player of the Year) were headliners.
The Bulldogs’ senior Marquese Gardlock was a double-winner with spots at receiver and cornerback. Other seniors Kolby Barrett (offensive line), Chris Marshall (receiver) and the senior Bain (quarterback), who shared Offensive MVP with Brockway freshman quarterback Brayden Fox, were named on offense.
Defensively, Mansfield, a senior, headed the Bulldogs on the line with senior Brenden Shreckengost and junior Zeldon Fisher at linebacker.
The seniors Terwint (linebacker, offensive line) and Caden Rainey (receiver/slot back, return sepcialist) and the junior Mikey Card (running back, defensive line) all earned double spots on the team. The junior Chalmers was on the offensive line while senior Colton Murray (defensive line) and juniors Skyler Roxbury (safety) and Ryan Cooper (cornerback) were also on the defensive unit.
Redbank Valley’s Ray Shreckengost was an Honorable Mention pick at running back.
The rest of the South Division all-star team is listed below along with major award winners from the Small School-North and Large School divisions:
SMALL SCHOOL-
SOUTH
Co-Offensive MVP: Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley; Brayden Fox, Brockway.
Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint, Union/ACV
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley
Coach of Year: Brad Dittman, Union/ACV
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley; Brayden Fox, Brockway.
Running back/slot back: Mikey Card, Union/ACV; Kyle Nellis, Keystone.
Fullback: Hunter Shook, Keystone.
Wide Receiver/slot back: Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley; Alex Carlson, Brockway; Caden Rainey, Union/ACV; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley.
Offensive line: Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV; Kolby Barrett, Redbank Valley; Landon Hurrelbrink, Keystone; Reese Yahner, Brockway; Carter Terwint, Union/AC.
Tight end: Joe Tettis, Elk Co. Catholic.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Izaiah Yarger, Keystone; Ashton Intallura, Bucktail.
Place-Kicker: Nick Cosper, Keystone.
Return Specialist: Caden Rainey, Union/ACV.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley; Mikey Card, Union/ACV; Colton Murray, Union/ACV; Brock Champluvier, Keystone; Peyton Maurer, Brockway.
Linebackers: Carter Terwint, Union/ACV; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Zach Pick, Bucktail; Brenden Shreckengost, Redbank Valley; Zeldon Fisher, Redbank Valley.
Safety: Zander McHenry, Keystone; Skyler Roxbury, Union/ACV.
Cornerbacks: Ryan Cooper, Union/ACV; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION: Dillon Cross, Bucktail, Safety; Ray Shreckengost, Redbank Valley, running back.
SMALL SCHOOL-
NORTH
Offensive MVP: Noah Lent, Smethport.
Defensive MVP: Travis Cooney, Smethport.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Neyman, Cameron Co.