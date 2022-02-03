CLARION — Redbank Valley couldn’t stay off its back, and the result was a disappointing 39-33 loss to rival Clarion Tuesday night at Clarion High School.
“You have to stay off your back,” said Redbank Valley head coach Mike Kundick, whose team dropped to 10-7 going into Thursday’s match at Brockway. “We just aren’t doing that. They will learn. But they just don’t get it yet, that’s all. This is just a loss. It doesn’t mean anything. We have to get ready for districts. That’s what we are going to now from now on.”
Redbank Valley was pinned six times on the night costing it any real chance to win against a Clarion squad it beat, 42-30, Jan. 8.
“We just got pinned too many times,” Kundick said. “It just costs you, and then the other guys are doing things they don’t normally do to try and get a pin. It’s hard to do that.”
The match-deciding pin for Clarion came at heavyweight where Josh Beal turned around a result against Redbank Valley’s Gabe Carroll.
In the Jan. 8 match, Carroll pinned Beal at 3:19 in a bout Beal held a lead.
Tuesday night, the result was very different with Beal pinning Carroll with 38.7 seconds to go in the second period.
“All I was thinking is I am not going to lose this match,” Beal said. “I wrestled this guy once before at Coudersport, and I got really close to it. I knew it was going to be a challenge going in. A little redemption never hurt anyone.”
Kundick said Carroll was coming off a tough weekend at the Fred Bell Tournament where he wrestled six matches and finished sixth.
“I just thinking he had a tough weekend,” Kundick said. “Not that it had anything to do with it. Beal wrestled good, and he (Carroll) didn’t wrestle good. That’s what it came down to.”
There weren’t many bright spots for Redbank Valley, as the Bulldogs only won two of the nine bouts wrestled on the mat “earning” 24 of its points via forfeits with Clarion not taking any forfeit victories.
The lone pin for the Bulldogs came in the final bout of the night when Ridge Cook pinned Seth Weckerly with 19.7 left in the first period.
“We just came away from a big tournament, a tough tournament, Kundick said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to practice. They are all beat up. That’s no excuse. But that’s what happens after a big tournament.”
The other victory for the Bulldogs was a 7-4 victory by Carsen Rupp over Logan Edmonds at 215 pounds.
The match started at 132 pounds with Redbank Valley getting a forfeit to take an early 6-0 lead before Clarion won five straight bouts, four by pins, to take control of the match with a 27-6 lead.
Mason Gourley pinned Josh Kundick at 138 pounds, Ashton Rex pinned Drew Byers at 152 pounds, Breckin Rex pinned Duncan Blake at 160 pounds, and Caleb Edmonds pinned Jonathan Slack at 172 pounds.
The only non-pin victory for the Bobcats was a come-from-behind 11-6 victory at 145 pounds from Holden Sparks over Wyatt Bussard.
Sparks trailed 5-3 going to the third period but a locked hands penalty on Bussard made it 5-4 (Bussard scored two points on locked-hands penalties in the second period). Sparks then got a reversal with just under a minute left in the match to go up 6-5 before an escape by Bussard with 38 seconds left tied things back up at six.
It was at that point that Sparks took complete control of the bout.
Starting in the neutral position, Sparks got a double leg takedown with 21 seconds left to go ahead, 8-6. He then went into a pinning combination and ended up scoring three more points as time ran out in the bout to get the 11-6 win.
After a forfeit at 180 pounds for Redbank Valley and Rupp’s decision at 215 made it 27-15, Beal got his pin to make it 33-15, and then Logan Powell put the match away at 106 pounds when he pinned Aiden McAnulty.
Redbank Valley scored the final 18 points on two forfeits and the Cook pin.
The Bulldogs aren’t competing in Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Duals in DuBois. That’s a four-team bracket with Brockway facing Port Allegany and defending champion Brookville meeting Curwensville in the semifinals.
Next Thursday, the Bulldogs host Cranberry.
SATURDAY, Jan. 29
Bulldogs place five
at Fred Bell
At Grove City, the Bulldogs placed five wrestlers in the top eight and finished 11th in the 34-team event.
Redbank Valley was led by Carsen Rupp, who captured a fourth-place finish at 215 after going 4-2 with three falls. Cole Bish (4-2, 2 pins) was fifth at 120 pounds, while Carroll (3-3) and Daniel Evans (2-3) placed sixth at heavyweight and 113, respectively.
The Bulldogs’ final medalist was Ridge Cook, who went 4-2 with a pair of falls to finish seventh at 126. Teammates Levi Shick (132), Jacob Kundick (138), Johnathan Slack (172) and Cole McHenry (189) all went 1-2, while Aiden McNaulty (106) and Drew Downs (145) were 0-2.
Penns Valley won the team title with 157.5 points, ahead of Pine-Richland, Peters Township, General McLane and McDowell.