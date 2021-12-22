KARNS CITY — Exploding out of the opening tip-off on the road, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team turned in an impressive performance at Karns City Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led 24-9 after the first quarter and 34-15 by halftime on their way to a 59-39 win over the Gremlins, improving to 4-2 with their third straight win.
Chris Marshall led the way with 19 points while Marquese Gardlock finished with 14 points, 11 coming in the first quarter.
Owen Clouse scored nine points, seven in the second half, while Bryson Bain and Cam Wagner scored eight and seven points respectively.
Luke Cramer and Taite Beighley scored 16 and 11 points respectively for the Gremlins previously (4-1), who were outscored 25-24 by the Bulldogs in the second half.
The Bulldogs are off until the Freeport Christmas Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday.
In last week’s other game:
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
Redbank Valley 62, C-L 42
At C-L, the Bulldogs’ height and athleticism turned out to be the key ingredients to their 20-point win to spoil the Lions’ home opener.
Chris Marshall paced three Bulldogs in double-digit scoring with a game-high 20 points while Marquese Gardlock added 13 and Owen Clouse 10. Cam Wagner chipped in with nine.
The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-0 lead midway through the first quarter before the Lions used an 11-3 run to close to within three at 14-11 with 1:14 to play in the quarter. The Bulldogs scored the final four points of the quarter to take an 18-11 lead after one.
“We jumped out to that lead there, but they came scratching and clawing back,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We just wanted to maintain our discipline both offensively and defensively. We wanted to take our time and get good shots.”
Once again, the Lions closed the gap to four at 24-20 following a pair of free throws by Jase Ferguson with 4:08 to play in the half. The Bulldogs would close the half with a 9-6 advantage to take a 33-26 halftime lead.
“I didn’t feel we were playing well right from the start,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Obviously, falling behind like we did. We gave up way too many easy shots. Our plan was that if they were going to beat us, we wanted it to be from the outside, but they got too much dribble penetration and even when they missed, they were getting too many second and third chances. We were able to cut the lead down, but we just couldn’t maintain things and they pulled away again.”
The Bulldogs put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lions 22-10 to push their lead to 19 at 55-36.
The Bulldogs then slowed the pace down offensively in the fourth in holding a 7-6 scoring edge to set the final score of 62-42.
“We had the lead, so we just wanted to maintain ball control and get good shots in that fourth quarter,” said Marshall. “We need to take advantage of our height and athleticism whenever we can because there will come a time where the other team also has those abilities. We just need to stick to our game plan and play Redbank Valley basketball.”
Tommy Smith paced C-L with 10 points including a trio of 3-pointers. Riley Klingensmith added nine points with one three, while Jordan Hesdon and Ferguson each scored eight points.
Redbank Valley connected on 14 of 17 free throws.