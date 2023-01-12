INDIANA — Competing in its second individual tournament of the season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team finished eighth at last Saturday’s one-day 20-team Bo Wood Invitational held at Indiana High School.
With the one-day format and five-bout limitation as per PIAA regular-season rules, some wrestlers weren’t able to complete place bouts in the consolation, so the highest anyone could finish was from first through fourth and some brackets didn’t get that four.
For the Bulldogs, Eli Shaffer and Daniel Evans were third at 107 and 114 pounds respectively while Cole Bish finished fourth at 127. Gabe Carroll ran out of bouts at heavyweight after he won his consolation semifinal bout, which would’ve put him the third-place bout as well.
Of the Bulldogs’ 11-man lineup — they didn’t field a wrestler at 121 or 189 pounds — four maxed out with five bouts and eight of the 11 won at least one bout.
It’s all about building experience for head coach Mike Kundick’s squad that was scheduled to host Brockway Thursday before traveling to Franklin Monday.
“I actually saw a lot of improvement and a lot of kids doing a lot of things we’ve been working and I can’t ask them for more than that. They’re just young and inexperienced,” Kundick said Tuesday. “It’s all about mat time.”
Carroll went 4-1 at heavyweight, the best mark of the day even though he didn’t wrestle for third place. All four of Carroll’s wins were pins, with his lone loss coming to Sharon’s Mike Mazurek, who went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the Northwest Region and No. 5 in the state by papowerwrestling.com.
After scoreless first period, Mazurek escaped and took down Carroll for the only points in his 3-0 decision. Carroll was unranked.
“Gabe lost to the same kid as he did last year (pinned in dual meet with Sharon) and didn’t make any huge mistakes, but he didn’t get in there,” Kundick said. “We just have to keep working on it. Gabe is a big kid and has to lose to make weight and the other kid is big, too. It was a typical heavyweight match, so whomever makes a little mistake or scores first is basically how it goes.”
Carroll pinned Penn Hills’ Kelsey Hundley in the third period, Highlands’ Noah Leslie in the first period and then River Valley’s Brad Miller in the first period to finish his day. He would’ve wrestled Johnstown’s Charles Yingling for third place.
Shaffer and Evans finished third in small brackets. Shaffer was 2-1 in a six-man bracket at 107 pounds and finished third after pinning Baldwin’s Mike Shoeb for third place.
Evans was 3-1 in a 12-man bracket at 114 and finished third. He majored Northwestern’s Micah Rodriguez, 14-5, to grab a third-place finish.
At 127, Bish, the Bulldogs’ only state-ranked wrestler at No. 17, went 3-2 with his fourth-place finish. Bish lost 4-1 to Kamden Everly of Mifflin County in the semifinals before he dropped a 16-4 major to Northwestern’s Sebastian Chiesa in the third-place bout. Bish and Chiesa were ranked Nos. 4 and 5 respectively in the regional rankings.
Levi Shick was 3-2 at 133 while Nolan Barnett finished 3-2 at 145, one win from reaching the consolation finals. Drew Byers finished 2-2 at 152 while Garrett Shaffer finished 1-2 at 215. Going 0-2 were Tristan Johnston at 139, Jordan Smith at 160 and Johnathan Slack at 172.
“There were a lot of good teams there, including (Wheeling Park, W.V.) that won the tournament. They had Fargo National wrestlers in the lineup, so to wrestle kids like that only helps,” Kundick said. “So it only helps those kids and you have to learn from losing and you have to figure out what I did wrong and get better at it.”
After Brockway and Franklin, the Bulldogs, 1-7 in dual meets, aren’t scheduled for the mat again until a trip to St. Marys on Jan. 25. They wrestle at the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City Jan 27-28 with their final dual meet of January on Jan. 31 at home against Clarion.
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Jan. 5
Port Allegany 58, Redbank Valley 15
At home against the visiting Gators, the Bulldogs won two bouts on the mat as the Gators took the other eight contested in a lopsided win.
Cole Bish pinned Christian Rothermel in 58 seconds at 127 and Levi Shick followed with a 3-1 decision over Colton Fergeson at 133.
Port won seven bouts by fall.
The Bulldogs forfeited at 121 and 189 while the Gators gave up a freebie at 107.
RANKINGS REVIEW: The latest stat rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers:
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 22. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: None
121: 12. Eli Brosius, Cranberry; 13. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 19. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 16. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 12. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 23. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 4. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 12. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: None
152: 12. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 13. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 20. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 14. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 16. Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville.
172: 8. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 9. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 21. Easton Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 5. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 12. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 15. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg; 16. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: 20. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 17. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Dual Meet: 12. Clearfield, 15. Brookville.
Northwest Regional Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 3. Diehl, Clearfield; 6. Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley.
114: 5. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield; 6. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 1. Brosius, Cranberry; 2. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Davis, Clearfield; 5. Jared Popson, Brookville; 6. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 4. Bish, Redbank Valley; 6. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 1. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 1. Collins, 3. D. Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 4. Nik Fegert, Curwensville; 7. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
152: 2. Gourley, Clarion; 3. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 5. Ely, Kane; 6. Aughenbaugh, Curwensville; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 4. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 6. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 3. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 4. Milliard, Johnsonburg; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 3. Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 4. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport; 6. Baily Miller, Brookville.