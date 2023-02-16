CURWENSVILLE — The regular season finished, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers capped their dual meet record at 4-11 following Tuesday’s 43-27 loss at Curwensville.
Next up for the Bulldogs is the District 9 Class 2A Championships for individuals Feb. 24-25 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Against the Golden Tide, the Bulldogs won three of the eight bouts contested on the mat. Nolan Barnett pinned Trenton Clyde in the second period at 145 pounds, Jordan Smith edged J.D. Strong 4-2 at 152 and Cole Bish finished the match in the final bout at 121 with a second-period pin of Damian Brady.
Five forfeits shortened the match, three given up by the Bulldogs at 127, 189 and 215 while the Tide forfeited at heavyweight and 114.
In last Thursday’s 53-18 loss to St. Marys, the Bulldogs won two of the 10 bouts contested. Both wins came by pin as Ayden Adams decked Michael Miller at 127 and Gabe Carroll did the same to Ethan Ott at heavyweight.
The Bulldogs picked up a forfeit win at 107 while they gave up six points to the Dutch at 114 and 189.
RECORDS GOING INTO THE POSTSEASON — Here are the Bulldogs’ win-loss records at the end of the regular season:
Cole Bish (23-7), Gabe Carroll (16-8), Daniel Evans (15-12), Nolan Barnett (13-14), Eli Shaffer (10-8), Levi Shick (10-14), Drew Byers (10-16), Caden Burns (8-6), Tristan Johnston (5-13), Johnathan Slack (4-13), Jordan Smith (4-17), Colton Cicciarelli (2-3), Ayden Adams (2-5), Garrett Shaffer (2-11), Gavin Carroll (1-10), Keyauna Schimp (1-4), Devon Weckerly (1-2), Gavin Kerchinski (0-3), Andrew Plyter (0-2).
CURWENSVILLE 43, REDBANK VALLEY 27
127 –Dylan Deluccia (C) won by forfeit (6-0)
133 –Ryder Kuklinskie dec. Levi Shick (RBV), 8-3 (9-0)
139 –Nik Fegert pinned Tristan Johnston (RBV), 3:28 (15-0)
145 –Nolan Barnett (RBV) pinned Trenton Clyde, 2:52 (15-6)
152 –Jordan Smith (RBV) dec. J.D. Strong, 4-2 (15-9)
160 –Logan Augenbaugh pinned Drew Byers (RBV), 0:28 (21-9)
172 –Jarett Anderson pinned Johnathan Slack (RBV), 3:52 (27-9)
189 –Chase Irwin (C) won by forfeit (33-9)
215 –Trenton Guiher (C) won by forfeit (39-9)
285 –Gabe Carroll (RBV) won by forfeit (39-15)
107 –Austin Gilliland maj. dec. Caden Burns (RBV), 15-7 (43-15)
114 –Eli Shaffer (RBV) won by forfeit (43-21)
121 –Cole Bish (RBV) pinned Damian Brady, 3:44 (43-27)
ST. MARYS 53, REDBANK VALLEY 18
107 –Caden Burns (RBV) won by forfeit (0-6)
114 –Aiden Beimel (SM) won by forfeit (6-6)
121 –Jayce Walter dec. Daniel Evans (RBV), 6-2 (9-6)
127 –Ayden Adams (RBV) pinned Michael Miller, 1:23 (9-12)
133 –Cole Neil pinned Levi Shick (RBV), 3:01 (15-12)
139 –Owen Tamburlin-Lang pinned Tristan Johnston (RBV), 4:52 (21-12)
145 –Jaden Wehler maj. dec. Nolan Barnett (RBV), 13-1 (25-12)
152 –Andrew Wolfanger pinned Jordan Smith (RBV), 4:16 (31-12)
160 –Tristan Dilley maj. dec. Drew Byers (RBV), 12-3 (35-12)
172 –Waylon Wehler pinned Johnathan Slack (RBV), 1:48 (41-12)
189 –Hunter Chillelli (SM) won by forfeit (47-12)
215 –Bryson Tucker pinned Gavin Carroll (RBV), 1:45 (53-12)
285 –Gabe Carroll (RBV) pinned Ethan Ott, 1:02 (53-18)
PIAA DUALS WRAP — The Brookville Raiders finished 2-2 at the PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Championships in Hershey last weekend.
The Raiders beat Burrell (32-25) in the opening round before losing 30-19 to eventual fourth-placer Berks Catholic. They clinched a trip to Saturday’s rounds with a 27-26 win over Warrior Run before losing to eventual third-placer Notre Dame-Green Pond, 47-13.
Notre Dame went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and lost to No. 1 and eventual champion Faith Christian in Friday’s quarterfinals.
While Faith Christian cruised to the state title with a 54-12 rout of Fort LeBoeuf, Notre Dame did the same in the consolation bracket and hammered four foes for third, including Berks Catholic 40-16 in the consolation final.