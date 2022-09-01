NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth program goes into its Week 3 bye week in the ABC Youth Football League with a combined record of 3-3.
Last Saturday at home, the Bulldogs took two of three decisions over East Brady as the Juniors won 38-0 to improve to 1-1 while the Seniors routed their way to a 52-6 win to improve to 2-0. The Bantams dropped to 0-2 with a 22-6 loss.
Next week, all three teams host Saxonburg with a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff.
In the Senior win last Saturday, Tayvin Kennedy ran for 115 yards on 12 carries while catching two passes for 30 yards. He scored two touchdowns overall and one two-point conversion. Parker Kennemuth also went over 100 yards rushing, going for 120 on 13 carries with two catches for 40 yards with two TDs and a two-point conversion. Jace Clowser made it three over the century mark with 107 yards on far carries with a touchdown while intercepting a pass and returning it 80 yards for another score.
Quarterback Nico Rex completed 7 of 8 passes for 125 yards with two TDs and two two-point passes. Gage Franklin caught a TD pass and a conversion while Caine Monrean also caught a two-pointer.
Elliott Troupe led the defense with five tackles while Demetrius Peace, Owen Polk, Karson Rankin and Rowan Byers also turned in strong games on defense.
The Juniors got two TD runs from Neko Johnston and TD runs from Grayson Truitt, Domonic Lutz-Ace and Nico Magagnotti as well. Johnston finished with 57 yards on just three carries while Truitt had 51 yards on four carries and Lutz-Ace 28 yards on seven attempts along with two two-point runs. Magagnotti had a two-point run as well.
On defense, Chris Shilling finished with six tackles and three sacks. Bentley Patton had a team-high seven tackles.
In the Senior win over Moniteau, Kennedy ran for 98 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and five tackles on defense. Kennemuth added 66 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Clowser also ran for a score and 41 yards on just three carries. Franklin had five tackles on defense as did Kennedy.
In the Junior OT loss to Moniteau, Johnston ran for 103 yards on 14 carries with the team’s lone TD while Truitt gained 46 yards on seven carries with four tackles and an interception. Crosby Willison had five stops while Lutz-Ace, Johnston, Colby Young and Titan Adams each made four tackles.