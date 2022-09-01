NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth program goes into its Week 3 bye week in the ABC Youth Football League with a combined record of 3-3.

Last Saturday at home, the Bulldogs took two of three decisions over East Brady as the Juniors won 38-0 to improve to 1-1 while the Seniors routed their way to a 52-6 win to improve to 2-0. The Bantams dropped to 0-2 with a 22-6 loss.

