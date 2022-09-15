Rivalries anyone?
It’s Week 4 in high school football and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs take their 3-0 record into another home game, this time with the last District 9 team to beat them in Keystone Friday night.
The Panthers handed the Bulldogs their season-opening loss last year before the Bulldogs ran the table to the PIAA Class 1A state final.
Keystone is unbeaten as well at 3-0, coming off a wild 20-19 win at home over Brookville.
In Brockway, it’ll be the 1-2 Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights looking to bounce back from two lopsided losses against the pass-happy Rovers under the lights at Varischetti Field. That kickoff is set for 7 p.m as well.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Keystone (3-0) at
Redbank Valley (3-0)
Last year, the Panthers shocked the Bulldogs with a 22-20 win in Knox. Since then, the Bulldogs have won 17 of 18 games, the loss being the finals setback to Bishop Guilfoyle.
Revenge sought? Kind of.
“The underclassmen have another chance to play Keystone here. That wasn’t the case for last year’s seniors, and I believe that they’re a better football team than last year,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “We’re just making sure that we’re ready to play everybody and not underestimating anybody. Last year’s game taught us to respect and prepare for every opponent that we play.”
The Panthers have a new head coach in Todd Smith, who spent time at Clarion, Central Clarion and Clarion-Limestone over the past couple decades with plenty of success. He has Lee Weber as defensive coordinator and another former head coach in Jason Nellis on the staff.
Offensively, the Panthers were run-heavy in wins over Coudersport (33-16) and Union/ACV (43-7), but had to open up the passing game a little against Brookville and were successful.
First-year starting quarterback Rayce Weaver completed 5 of 11 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown while running back Kyle Nellis threw a 52-yard TD pass of an option play. Tyler Albright caught four passes for 121 yards.
On the ground, Nellis ran for 108 yards on 14 carries while Albright went for 61 yards on eight carries.
“There were a lot of big plays,” Gold noticed. “Nellis will run by you and through you and Albright is a speed guy, so he’s definitely a guy we have to make sure doesn’t get on the edge on us. They both have the capability to beat us and they’re big up front.”
Nellis has rushed for 400 yards on 57 carries with seven TDs. Albright has 266 yards and a TD rushing with
The Bulldogs are averaging 359 yards per game offensively as Cam Wagner has passed for 650 yards, completing over 72 percent of his passes (42-for-58) with 11 TDs and three interceptions. His top receivers are Aiden Ortz (12-223, 4 TDs), Tate Minich (16-216, 3 TDs) and Ashton Kahle (8-126, 2 TDs).
Drew Byers (37-248, 1 TD) and Wagner (12-127, 1 TD) are the leading rushers.
“We’re in the middle of a three-game stretch where we’re facing teams that’ll pound the ball between the tackles. We did a little better job last week against Punxsutawney than we did against Karns City and if we would’ve prevented a long run by Bennett last week late, it would’ve been a little bit better. We have to keep improving. That’s the goal. Our defensive front has drastically changed this year, so it’ll be another test for our front.”
Defensively, Caden Adams (35), Cole Bish (32) and Caden Rupp (20) are the leading tacklers on defense.
Union/ACV (1-2) at Brockway (2-1)
The Falcon Knights, 43-6 losers at Central Clarion and 43-7 the week before to Keystone, look to bounce back against the high-flying Rovers who put up 70 points in last week’s 70-16 rout at Coudersport.
In that one, the Rovers piled up 652 yards of offense with sophomore quarterback Brayden Fox completing 20 of 28 passes for 370 yards and six touchdowns. Alex Carlson caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three scores while Dylan Hanna grabbed three passes for 93 yards and two TDs.
For the season, the Rovers are averaging 420 yards per game, but they had to grind through two opening games, splitting them with a 28-25 come-from-behind win over Kane and a 27-26 loss to DuBois.
Fox has completed 62 of 100 passes for 882 yards with 10 TDs and no interceptions. Alex Carlson (30-413, 5 TDs) and Hanna (9-208) are the leading receivers. Jendy Cuello has rushed for 156 yards on 27 carries with two TDs, most of that coming in last week’s rout of Coudersport.
The Falcon Knights have managed just two touchdowns over the past two weeks. Their lone score last week came on Owen Bish’s 25-yard run in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, the Falcon Knights managed just 184 yards with Dawson Camper running for 58 yards on nine carries and Mikey Card going for 32 yards on seven attempts. Quarterback Brody Dittman completed 5 of 15 passes for 53 yards with two interceptions.
Last year, Brockway beat the Falcon Knights in the season-opener also in Brockway, 28-20.