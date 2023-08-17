NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley youth football program starts another season in the ABC Football League starting this Saturday at home against Union with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
The young Bulldogs have a combined 49 players on the three team rosters with head coaches Keaton Delp (bantams), Brandon Bain (juniors) and Colt Kennemuth (seniors).
The eight-week season runs through Oct. 7 with three weeks of playoff rounds culminating with the championship and consolation games on Oct. 28 in Grove City.
Last year, the senior Bulldogs finished 7-4, reaching the semifinals before losing and then falling 18-12 to Karns City in the consolation game. The junior Bulldogs finished the year at 1-7.
ROSTERS
Bantams: Xander Kunselman, Karson Kazakovsky, Camdin Delp, Porter Kennemuth, Kaine Delp, John McClelland, Ryker Bish, Kyler Bish, Sylis Perez, Sawyer Shaffer, Bryce Shick, Hayden Shreckengost, Kyson Clowser, Fenix Wagner
Juniors: Isaac Shirey, Westin Byers, Grayson Truitt, Cooper Bain, Titan Adams, Bentley Patton, Desmond DuBrock, Landon Smith, Easton Byers, Sawyer Davis, Jayce Shick, Derrick Shirey, Rowan Travis, Trenton Wagner, Benton Lee, Moncef Shaffer, Jackson Perez, Jackson Mangiantini, Hayden Musser, Xavior Jay, Dominick Gathers.
Seniors: Aiden Wright, Colby Yount, Niko Magagnotti, Braydon Smith, Kayden Craig, Skyler Smith, Crosby Willison, Carter Willison, Ryder Ortz, Preston Kennemuth, Bentley Marcantel, Kameron DuBrock, Christopher Shilling, Colton Downs
SCHEDULE
August
19-Union, 4:30 p.m.
26-at East Brady, 9 a.m.
September
2-Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
9-at C-L, 9 a.m.
16-Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
23-A-C Valley, 9 a.m.
30-at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
October
7-at Armstrong, 9 a.m.
Playoffs: First round, Oct. 14, at Slippery Rock; Second round, Oct. 21, at C-L; Championship/Consolation round, Oct. 28, at Grove City.
Starting times indicate bantam kickoff start with junior and senior divisions to follow.