KANE — After a 2-2 halftime in miserable conditions, things only got worse for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in their District 9 Class 1A soccer playoff opener at Kane.
The host Wolves, seeded No. 4, scored four unanswered goals to pull away with a 6-2 win over the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon. That finished the season at 10-8.
In the first half, the Bulldogs scored first when Ty Carrier set up Owen Clouse’s goal. Two Kane goals put it up 2-1 before the Bulldogs tied it up on another Clouse goal, this time off a pass from Owen Harmon.
But after intermission, the Wolves scored four goals to land a berth in Thursday’s semifinals at top-seeded Brockway at 7 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 seed Elk County Catholic beat No. 2 seed Clarion-Limestone, 4-2, while No. 6 seed Coudersport blanked No. 3 seed Port Allegany, 1-0. That puts Elk County Catholic at Port Allegany also on Thursday at a time to be announced.
Thursday’s winners meet in the D9 final at a site to be announced next Tuesday.
Last Wednesday, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs closed their season without a playoff berth and lost 2-1 in overtime at home to St. Marys.
The Lady Bulldogs (6-10-2) got their lone goal from Raegen Beamer.