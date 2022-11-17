Players from Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley helped make up the Region 2 All-Star team in last week’s District 9 League postseason announcement.
The Bulldogs had eight players get named to 10 positions while the Falcon Knights placed three players in four spots.
Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz and Tate Minich each earned two spots, Ortz at wide receiver and safety while Minich was named a wide receiver and cornerback.
Other Bulldogs on the team were Carsen Rupp at offensive line, Owen Clouse at kicker, Caden Adams at linebacker, Brandon Ross at linebacker and Mason Clouse at cornerback. Cole Bish was an honorable mention selection at linebacker.
Union/A-C Valley put Landon Chalmers on both offensive and defensive lines while Bailey Crissman earned a spot at punter and Mikey Card on the defensive line.
Region 2 champion Port Allegany took four of the five major awards in the region with Justin Bienkowski the Coach of the Year, Miksa Young Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year and Blaine Moses Defensive MVP. Keystone’s Kyle Nellis was the Offensive MVP.
REGION 2
Offensive MVP: Kyle Nellis, Keystone
Defensive MVP: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany
Coach of the Year: Justin Bienkowski, Port Allegany
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brayden Fox, Brockway; Drew Evens, Port Allegany.
Running back: Kyle Nellis, Keystone; Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Jendy Cuello, Brockway; Ricky Zampogna, Kane.
Fullback: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Aiden Sell, Keystone; Addison Plants, Kane.
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley; Tyler Albright, Keystone; Alex Carlson, Brockway; Aiden Zimmerman, Ridgway; Tate Minich, Redbank Valley.
Tight End: Aaron Sorg, Ridgway.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley.
Punter: Braylon Button, Port Allegany; Bailey Crissman, Union/ACV.
Return Specialist: Tyler Albright, Keystone; Luke Zimmerman, Ridgway.
DEFENSE
Line: Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley; Miska Young, Port Allegany; Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV; Brock Champluvier, Keystone; Carson Neely, Port Allegany; Cole Henry, Keystone; Aiden Grieneisen, Brockway; Mikey Card, Union/ACV.
Linebackers: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Addison Plants, Kane; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Caden Adams, Redbank Valley; Aiden Sell, Keystone; Tanner Guaglianone, Brockway; Peyton Stiles, Port Allegany; Ryan Pelchy, Smethport.
Safety: Drew Evens, Port Allegany; Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley; Tyler Albright, Keystone; Dane Anderson, Kane.
Cornerback: Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley; Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Mattie Brubacker, Brockway; Tate Minich, Redbank Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION: Cole Bish (linebacker), Redbank Valley; Elijah Willis (linebacker), Keystone; Dylan Hanna (wide receiver), Brockway.
REGION 3
Offensive MVP: Noah Cherry, Elk Co. Catholic
Co-Defensive MVP: Xander Brown, Coudersport; David Anderson, Elk Co. Catholic
Offensive Lineman of the Year: David Anderson, Elk Co. Catholic
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kyle Dunn, Coudersport
Coach of the Year: Tony Gerg, Elk Co. Catholic
REGION 1
Offensive MVP: Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion
Defensive MVP: Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Alex Lukaschunis, St. Marys
Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year: Baily Miller, Brookville and Waylon Wehler, St. Marys
Coach of the Year: Davey Eggleton, Central Clarion