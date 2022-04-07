BUTLER — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team got its season-opener played Monday in a 3-1 loss to Karns City at Pullman Park. When the Bulldogs play again is the question.
Wednesday’s game against A-C Valley/Union, which was initially moved to Rimersburg because of poor field conditions at Redbank Valley Municipal Park before Tuesday night’s rain.
Friday, weather-permitting, the Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Brockway which now has an artificial-turfed infield. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Bulldogs are scheduled to host Clarion with another home game next Thursday with Cranberry.
Both games now with ACV/Union have been postponed. No makeups were known by press time Wednesday.
Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell will take the three runs allowed in the opener, but his offense couldn’t get things going against Gremlins pitcher Cole Sherwin who tossed a two-hitter with two strikeouts and three walks in an 81-pitch complete game.
“We just didn’t put everything together defensively and pitching and our hitting was definitely lacking behind,” Hibell said. “It’s been two weeks since our last scrimmage, so besides seeing our own guys in the batting cage, that was our first live pitching in 13 days. We’ve got to learn from it and move forward. The windshield is bigger than the rear-view mirror.”
The Bulldogs’ lone run came in the top of the seventh when Bryson Bain and Tate Minich led off with walks and moved up a base on a wild pitch. Bain scored on Breckin Minich’s one-out groundout and that was all the Bulldogs could manage as Sherwin struck out Cam Wagner to end the game.
“Holding a team like Karns City is obviously a good thing for us. We’re not going to win very many high school games with two hits,” Hibell said. “We only struck out twice, but we hit too many balls out in front of home plate with weak ground balls against a pitcher we should definitely hit better than we did tonight. Hopefully, we can improve on that as we move forward.”
The Bulldogs’ trio of pitchers Bain, Ty Carrier and Wagner allowed just three hits and four walks. Bain started and threw the first two innings, giving up two hits and two walks while allowing runs in each inning.
The Gremlins loaded the bases with one out in the first before Sherwin scored on a two-out wild pitch from Bain. In the second, Sherwin’s groundout pushed home an unearned run to make it 2-0.
The Gremlins went up 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out single by Hunter Troutman pushed home Braedon Rodgers who led off the inning when he struck out but reached first on a wild pitch.
The only Bulldogs hits against Sherwin were Ty Hetrick’s one-out single in the first inning and Trevor Rearick’s leadoff single in the sixth.