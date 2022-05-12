ALCOLA — Visiting Karns City scored four runs in the first three innings and rode the pitching of Mike Neff from there in a 5-2 win over the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Monday afternoon.
Neff scattered seven hits while striking out five and walking three before he ran out of pitches after hitting 101 with two outs in the seventh. Cole Sherwin needed one pitch to get the final out as the Bulldogs dropped to 7-4 with their second straight loss going into Wednesday’s home game against Cranberry.
The Bulldogs host North Clarion Friday, then close out their schedule with two games against Moniteau, at home next Tuesday and in Butler next Wednesday.
The Gremlins scored all five runs off Bulldogs starter Bryson Bain, who gave up six hits and four walks while striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings.
Malik Metcalfe hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and Sherwin singled in a run with two outs in the second to put the Gremlins up 3-0. Neff scored on a flyout by Tyler Hutchison in the third and Sherwin scored on Braden Grossman’s single in the top of the fifth to make it 5-1.
The Bulldogs scored their first run in the second when Mason Clouse singled, Cam Wagner walked and Peyton Rearick singled to load the bases with one out before Owen Clouse’s flyout scored Mason.
Redbank Valley didn’t score again until the seventh when Tyler Hetrick walked and Bain singled with two outs. Hetrick advanced to third and scored on Sherwin’s balk. But Sherwin ended the game, getting Tate Minich to ground out.
Both Clouses each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Ty Carrier finished in relief of Bain, going the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out two and giving up a hit.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 5
Clarion 4,
Redbank Valley 0
At Clarion County Park, the trio of Bobcats pitchers Chase Kriebel, Daunte Girvan and Dawson Smail combined on a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and six walks in a shutout win over the Bulldogs.
Clarion led 1-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put things away. Cameron Lapinto and Girvan singled in runs.
The lone Bulldogs hits came from Tyler Hetrick’s one-out single in the third and Ty Carrier’s one-out single in the sixth.
Bryson Bain, Ty Carrier and Owen Clouse pitched for the Bulldogs. Bain didn’t give up a hit in three innings, but was hung with the loss with an unearned run to his credit. He struck out one and walked one. Carrier threw two innings, giving up three runs on four hits and Clouse threw a scoreless sixth, striking out one.
The Bobcats’ Kriebel was making his first mound appearance since his freshman year in 2019. He missed his junior year with an injury before returning this year. he threw 3 2/3 inning and all 11 of his outs recorded were by strikeout. He walked four. Girvan allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings while Smail struck out the side in the seventh.