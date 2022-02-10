After both teams slugged it out Monday night in a varsity doubleheader with the girls at Union, the Redbank Valley and Union boys’ basketball teams notched wins one night later on Tuesday. Monday, the Bulldogs held off the Knights, 44-39.
For the Bulldogs on Tuesday, their 48-42 win over Karns City at home solidified their hold on first place in the KSAC’s South/Large Division. A top-two finish gets them into the new four-team conference playoff tournament next week.
At 6-0 with four division games left, the 15-3 Bulldogs hold a two-game lead in the loss column over the 6-2 Gremlins and 5-2 C-L. Their four division games left finish out the schedule in what will be a very busy finish to the regular season — at Moniteau Thursday and Keystone Saturday (11 a.m. JV start), then C-L and Keystone at home next Monday and Wednesday.
The conference playoffs, which are scheduled for the KSAC boys next Friday and Saturday at this point, could give the Bulldogs a whopping eight games in 13 days if they play in the KSAC Championship game.
Meanwhile for Union (11-7), the Knights routed Forest Area on the road, 60-13. Their loss to the Bulldogs didn’t do anything to hurt their KSAC playoff hopes since they are in the North/Small Division. At 7-1, the Knights led the division going into Thursday’s game at home against A-C Valley. Next Tuesday, the Knights close out the schedule with a home game against North Clarion.
With a one-game lead in the loss column over Clarion and North Clarion who are both 6-2, the Knights will need to win at least one of those games to claim a top-two playoff spot.
In Tuesday’s games:
Redbank Valley 48, Karns City 42
Chris Marshall scored a season-high 25 points to help lead the Bulldogs past Karns City and secure a season sweep of the Gremlins. The Bulldogs won at Karns City, 59-39, back on Dec. 21.
The Gremlins’ didn’t have Luke Cramer in their lineup the first time around and Tuesday night, he was the Gremlins’ lone double-figure scorer with 25 points as well.
The Bulldogs led 14-10 after the first quarter, 29-21 at halftime and took a 34-24 lead into the fourth. They led by as many as 14 points in the fourth before the Gremlins cut it to the final margin.
Marshall wound up 6-for-11 from the field, drilling 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line. He added four steals and two blocks.
Marquese Gardlock reached double figures with 13 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.
Union 60, Forest Area 13
The Knights led 46-11 by halftime and limited the host Fires to just two points in the second half in a 47-point rout.
A 29-point first quarter quickly set the tone as Dawson Camper scored all 12 of his points in the quarter. Trey Fleming was the other double-figure scorer with 21 points as eight different Knights found the scoring column.
Fleming had 11 steals while Camper finished with seven.
The Fires shot 5-for-30 from the field and committed 35 turnovers.
In Monday’s game:
Redbank Valley 44, Union 39
At Rimersburg in what could be their only matchup of the season unless the KSAC playoffs match them up, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-1 lead after the first quarter but still had to hold off the Knights in a shaky shooting night for both teams.
The Bulldogs got that 12-1 lead, then lost Chris Marshall to his third foul of the game 55 seconds into the second quarter. Union closed to within 12-9 on Caden Rainey’s basket with 2:58 left in the half before a flurry of scoring put Redbank Valley with a 20-13 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 10 points on three occasions in the third quarter, Bryson Bain’s basket making it 34-24 with under three minutes left in the quarter before the Knights cut it to six at 34-28 when Rainey hit a runner to beat the horn.
Bain’s triple gave the Bulldogs a 39-32 lead with 3:58 left before the Knights cut it to 40-37 on Skyler Roxbury’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining. Two big Bain free throws got it back to 42-37 with 31.3 seconds left before Rainey’s basket made it 42-39 with 24.4 seconds on the clock.
Union had a chance to tie following the Bulldogs’ Owen Clouse’s missed front-end of a one-and-one with 21.6 left, but Rainey misfired on a three from the deep right wing with 13 seconds left. Bain’s two free throws set the final score.
Bain led the Bulldogs with 13 points, the only player in double figures as Marquese Gardlock scored nine points, Mason Clouse eight, and Marshall and Owen Clouse scoring seven apiece.
The Bulldogs shot 26 percent (14-for-54) from the field, including 7-for-28 from the 3-point line. Their work on the offensive glass, 16 rebounds, helped offset Union.
However, Union struggled shooting as well at 30 percent (16-for-53), including 2-for-12 from the 3-point line. Rainey scored 15 points while Dawson Camper scored 10 points.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 5
Union 58, Clarion 46
At home against the Bobcats, the Knights came out of the gate strong in the second half and pulled away for a win. With the score tied at 25-25 at halftime, the Knights started the third with a 15-4 run and took a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights put three players into double-figure scoring led by Payton Johnston’s 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Caden Rainey scored 16 points while Skyler Roxbury finished with 13 points. The Knights shot an even 50 percent (25-for-50) from the field.
Clarion got 18 points from Christian Simko and 17 from Dawson Smail.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2
Redbank Valley 75,
Cranberry 40
At Seneca, the Bulldogs had four different players score in double figures as they routed the host Berries.
Bryson Bain led the Bulldogs with 15 points while Owen Clouse and Chris Marshall scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
Union 72, Venango Cath. 32
In another rout, the Knights roughed up the host Vikings as they led 39-16 by halftime and cruised to a 40-point win. They led 62-21 after the third quarter.
Payton Johnston led the Knights with 21 points while Skyler Roxbury had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Zander Laughlin finished with 10 points. Dawson Camper pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds to go eight points.
Caden Rainey finished with nine points and 11 assists.