HERMITAGE — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team starts its dual schedule Thursday at Johnsonburg, then debut at home with Sharon on Dec. 15 before its annual Christmas Duals Dec. 17.
Last weekend, the Bulldogs made their annual trip to the Hickory Invitational and fielded a 15-wrestler lineup that produced two medal finishes.
Leading the way was Bulldogs senior Cole Bish, who went 4-1 at 127 points and finished third.
Bish clinched third with a pin in 2:09 of Sheffield’s Chas Kyler. Prior to that, Bish opened with technical fall of Sheffield Brayden Letendre and pin of Cochranton’s Ben Field before losing 2-0 to Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett.
In the consolation bracket, Bish decisioned Logan Rodgers of Hickory, 9-2, to reach the consolation finals where he decked Kyler.
Drew Byers finished 1-3 at 160 and managed an eighth-place finish.
Dan Evans was 3-2 at 121 pounds while Levi Shick (1-2 at 133), Colton Cicciarelli (1-1 at 139) and Johnathan Slack (1-2 at 172) also won bouts. Molly Evans (107), Caden Burns (114), Tristan Johnston (139), Nolan Barnett (145), Jordan Smith (152), Keyauna Schimp (189), Gavin Carroll (215), Andrew Plyter (HWT) and Garrett Shaffer (0-2) all finished 0-2.
The first papowerwrestling.com Class 2A state rankings are out and the Bulldogs’ Bish is No. 19 at 127.
Other D9 wrestlers in Class 2A:
— 107: 8. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 12. Logan Powell, Clarion; 17. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
— 114: 5. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 11. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
— 121: 6. Eli Brosius, Cranberry; 7. Evan Davis, Clearfield; 19. Jared Popson, Brookville.
— 127: 7. Cole Householder, Brookville; 19. Bish, Redbank Valley.
— 133: 6. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 19. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
— 139: None.
— 145: 6. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 15. Dane Wenner, Cranberry; 18. Nik Fegert, Curwensville.
— 152: 9. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 25. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
— 160: 16. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 19. Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville; 20. Luke Ely, Kane.
— 172: 6. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 23. Isaac Dellaquilla, St. Marys.
— 189: 6. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 9. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 14. Easton Belfiore, Brookville; 18. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry.
— 215: 2. Seth Stewart, Brockway; 12. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville.
— HWT: 12. Gavin Thompson, Brockway
The Bulldogs’ Northwest Regional rankings:
— 127: 3. Cole Bish.
— HWT: 8. Gabe Carroll.