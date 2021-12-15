HERMITAGE — The Redbank Valley wrestling season began at last weekend’s Hickory Invitational Tournament. It continues Thursday with the Bulldogs’ dual meet opener at Sharon and then rolls into their home gym Saturday for the Redbank Valley Duals.
So it’s a busy start for head coach Mike Kundick’s squad that’s still trying to get its lineup whipped into shape. Part of the roster, up to nine wrestlers, just finished their state championship runner-up finish last Thursday in Hershey.
Expect a slow start in some effect for the Bulldogs, who had just seven wrestlers in their lineup at Hickory and finished 19th out of 24 teams in the big tournament field. Daniel Evans was the team’s lone top-six finisher with a fifth at 113 pounds.
After Thursday’s trip to Sharon, the Bulldogs host their Duals on Saturday.
Action begins at 9 a.m. with the first of roughly 11 shifts on two mats in the main gymnasium only as nine teams rotate through a schedule that gives all teams four round-robin matches followed by placing matches at the end of the day. Expect a late-afternoon, early-evening finish to the day.
The Bulldogs will wrestle Bradford, Titusville, Kane and Ridgway. After round-robin scheduling is complete, first-place, third-place, fifth-place and seventh-place matches will be determined based on final standings.
The schedule:
Round 1, Mat 1: Redbank Valley vs. Bradford, Curwensville vs. Kane. Mat 2: Clarion vs. Titusville, Punxsutawney vs. Ridgway.
Round 2, Mat 1: Redbank Valley vs. Titusville, Curwensville vs. Ridgway. Mat 2: Clarion vs. Kane, Punxsutawney vs. Youngsville.
Round 3, Mat 1: Redbank Valley vs. Kane, Curwensville vs. Youngsville. Mat 2: Clarion vs. Ridgway, Punxsutawney vs. Bradford.
Round 4, Mat 1: Redbank Valley vs. Ridgway, Curwensville vs. Bradford. Mat 2: Clarion vs. Youngsville, Curwensville vs. Bradford.
Round 5, Mat 1: Youngsville vs. Bradford. Mat 2: Titusville vs. Kane.
Finals (based on dual standings): 1st vs. 2nd, 3rd vs. 4th, 5th vs. 6th, 7th vs. 8th. Youngsville will not wrestle for a place.
AT THE HICKORY TOURNAMENT — The lone top-six placewinner was Evans at 113 pounds. He finished 4-2 following his pin of Cochranton’s Daylend Schlosser in the fifth-place bout.
Prior to that, Evans was pinned by eventual fourth-placer Leyton Zacherl in his opener. He rallied for a pin of Northwestern’s Carson Cottrell, Laurel’s Alexis Brua and Port Allegany’s Kai Stauffer before losing in the consolation semifinals in a pin against Cochranton’s Kyle Lantz.
He bounced back from that pin loss to pin Schlosser for fifth.
At 126, Cole Bish finished 0-2. Levi Shick was 1-2 at 132 as was Trentan Patton also at 132. Wyatt Bussard was 0-2 at 145 while Gavin Kerchinski finished 2-2 at 152. Johnathan Slack finished 1-2 at 172.