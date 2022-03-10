CLARION — Coincidentally, the District 9 Class 2A runner-up Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team opened its PIAA playoff schedule with a matchup against an actual neighboring school district.
Wednesday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, the Bulldogs were set to play West Shamokin, the District 6 third seed.
The 22-3 Bulldogs had their 17-game winning streak snapped with their loss to Ridgway in last Friday’s final. Meanwhile, West Shamokin (15-8) claimed the D6 third seed with a 46-33 win over Union last Thursday.
The Wolves shared two common foes with the Bulldogs. They beat Homer-Center in league matchups, 56-29 and 70-52, and lost to Bishop McCort, 74-41. The Bulldogs beat Homer-Center 69-39 and lost to McCort, 55-39.
The Wolves are led by 6-foot-5 senior Trevor Smulik, a LaRoche University recruit who is now the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Wednesday’s winner advances to Saturday’s second round against the winner of Wednesday’s Winchester Thurston (WPIAL sixth seed) at District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic game at a site and time to be announced. Saturday’s winner gets to the quarterfinals next Wednesday.
That quarterfinal game foe would be amongst the first-round games of District 6 champion Portage vs. Sto-Rox and WPIAL runner-up Fort Cherry vs. West Middlesex from Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s first-round games, just two D9 teams advanced to Friday’s second round:
— In Class 1A boys, it was Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic winning games. ECC beat Rochester, 49-47, while DCC topped Conemaugh Valley, 70-50. Friday, ECC plays D10 champion Farrell and DCC meets WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin at a site and time to be determined.
The other D9 boys Class 1A teams lost, Williamsburg over Otto-Eldred 53-44, Bishop Carroll 57-19 over North Clarion and Canevin 73-40 over Johnsonburg.
— In Class 5A boys, Gateway beat DuBois, 58-32.
— In Class 2A girls, Cambridge Springs down D9 champion Brockway, 54-36, and Serra Catholic 52-37 over Clarion-Limestone.