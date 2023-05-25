BROOKVILLE — Aiden Ortz nearly missed his honor.
Walking out of the facility at the end of the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Ortz heard his named called as the James Manners Award winner for scoring the most team points for the boys.
He and sophomore Mylee Harmon made it a clean sweep of those awards. For Ortz, he captured the district title in the long jump while finishing second in the 100-meter dash and was part of the runner-up and state-qualifying 4x100 relay as well.
So Ortz will be a busy body starting Friday morning at the PIAA Championships where he’ll start with the long jump in which he finished ninth at states last year, just one spot off a medal finish.
“I want to place first, nothing else,” said Ortz of the long jump where he is seeded 11th out of 24, but his best jump this year of 22 feet, 10 inches ranks third in the state as per pa.milesplit.com.
Ortz won last Friday with a leap of 21 feet, 11 inches.
“It felt pretty good today. It wasn’t my best, or my worst,” Ortz said Friday. “I stretched more today because of playing football coming here Sunday to make sure I didn’t get injured, but I felt pretty good today.”
Yes, football Sunday where he returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown during the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East West Small School game.
It’s back to track again this weekend and he’ll try to get back into the 22s for the long jump, which wasn’t in ideal conditions, but good enough.
“It was sprinkling a little bit. It wasn’t cold, so the weather didn’t bother me. I’d rather it be sunny and I figure I’d jump further if it was sunny,” Ortz said.
Ortz also finished fourth in the triple jump (42 feet, 7 inches) while punching a state ticket in the 100 dash with a runner-up time of 11.31 seconds behind the blistering Brayden Kunselman of Brookville who win in 10.99 seconds.
Ortz will also run a leg on the state-qualifying 4x100 relay with seniors Owen Harmon and Cam Wagner, and junior Ashton Kahle. Their 43.77 time finished second behind another state-best effort by Brookville’s relay that burned across the line in a state-best time of 42.57 seconds.
The Bulldogs foursome is seeded 13th in a tight grouping of many relays in the 43s. Run a season-best time and the Bulldogs could definitely make the finals.
It’ll be a new twist for the two-time discus state medalist Wagner, who got back on the top step of the podium to win the D9 title after getting beat by Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers last year. This time around, Wagner threw a 165-1 to not only win his second D9 title but nail down the top seed for the state meet.
Wagner finished second in the discus, but medaled with a third-place finish. He finished third in the shot put, but a second-place finish behind Chalmers with a toss of 50 feet, 8 1/2 inches punched another ticket to states.
He’ll be running in the 4x100 preliminaries early Friday afternoon about the same time as the discus.
“All year I’ve had that chip on my shoulder that I didn’t want to feel the way I did last year,” Wagner said of his discus title. “That was a good throw Landon had to beat me, but mainly I wanted to come out here and do what I could do and it was different.”
Consistent again, Wagner threw mostly 158 or better in all six rounds.
“The rain didn’t help and the circle was a little slick, but there weren’t any major challenges today,” Wagner said. “The wind was all right.”
Wagner and Chalmers are seeded 1 and 6 in the discus while Chalmers and Wagner are seeded 4 and 8 in the shot put.
“I feel that if i do that throw again or a little better, I’m finishing 1 or 2,” Wagner said. “I want to try to PR, so anything over 173-3 (season-best) is a pretty good mark. I just want to go in and do what I can do and be consistent. I know it only takes one, but I’m not a guy who looks for just one good throw. I want them all to be pretty good.”
The Bulldogs scored 56 team points and finished fourth behind Brookville (129), Union/ACV (63) and Punxsutawney (61).
Also for the Bulldogs:
— A state qualifier with a D9 runner-up in the shot put last year, senior Brayden Delp was fourth with a throw of 45 feet, 7 2/5 inches.
— Kieran Fricko finished fifth in the 1,600 run (4:52.63).
— The other two relays scored points with sixth-place finishes. The 4x800 relay with Seth Barrett, Isaac Gourley, Fricko and Nolan Barnett finished in 8:59.5 while the 4x400 relay with Barrett, Harmon, Kahle and Andrew Byers crossed the line in 3:40.41.
— Kahle, a state qualifier in the 100 dash last year, just missed the finals and placed seventh in 11.48.