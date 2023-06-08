DuBOIS — Ending Redbank Valley’s baseball season for a second straight year, Burgettstown went with a different arm on a different turfed field this time around
One year after St. Bonaventure recruit Nathan Klodwoski led the Blue Devils past the Bulldogs in last year’s 6-4 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal win at Slippery Rock University, WPIAL third-place team Burgettstown went with senior left-hander Andrew Bredel in Monday’s 6-1 win over the Bulldogs at Showers Field.
The Penn State Behrend recruit scattered seven Bulldogs hits while striking out 11 and walking none. Bredel needed 102 pitches to complete the win, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.
“He had a good two-seamer that ran and he mixed in a change-up as well and we don’t see that many change-ups in our league,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “I don’t know if that was necessarily his effective pitch today, but his breaking ball had enough tight movement today that he created some swings and misses on us. It was a combination with a two-seam that ran with a slider that was a little bit too much for us today.”
The Bulldogs finished 18-5 with KSAC and District 9 titles in hand.
“Last year when we won two games beyond districts, we didn’t get a piece of hardware to put in the trophy case,” Hiubell summed up. “So this year, while we didn’t make a run in the state playoffs, I get a chance to go out to the store and put their names on a plaque and put in a trophy case. It’s never going to leave the trophy case.”
It was 3-1 through five innings as Bulldogs starter Ty Carrier kept his team in the game despite shaky defense behind him. The Blue Devils scored an unearned sixth and two more in the seventh off reliever Tate Minich. Six Bulldogs errors led to five unearned runs.
“We knew that we were going to have to win with a low-scoring ball game,” Hibell said. “We had ourselves a chance until the end when they got some late ones. But Ty gave us a chance and we just had to play better offensively and defensively.”
Three Burgettstown runs in the second wound up being enough. Two Bulldogs infield errors helped set up the first run as Tristin Roach led off with a single and scored. With two outs, leadoff batter Maddox Gretchen singled in Riley Kennedy, who reached on an error, and James Leuice.
From there, Carrier sailed through the third through fifth innings. He picked Roach off first base for the final out of the third after Roach singled, retired the side in order in the fourth and threw a scoreless fifth, getting help from Minich gunning down Gretchen trying to advance to second on what would’ve been a wild pitch that ricocheted off the back wall behind the plate.
The Bulldogs scored their lone run in the third with Tate Minich reaching first after striking out on a wild pitch with two outs. Minich went to second on another wild pitch and scored on Breckin Minich’s single. Minich was stranded at second.
The Bulldogs got one-out singles from Carrier and Braylon Wagner and then loaded the bases after Payton Rearick’s infield single, but Bredel struck out Owen Clouse to end the inning. The Clouse strikeout started Bredel’s game-finishing streak.
Bredel also struck out Jaxon Huffman with two outs in the second inning and runners at first and second.
In the sixth, Kennedy’s sacrifice fly drove home Roach, who singled for the third time with one out and moved to third on a throwing error.
Burgettstown turned a 4-1 lead into a more comfortable 6-1 margin with two unearned runs in the seventh. Two more errors followed by a Bredel double drove in the first run. Eric Kovach, who reached on the error, scored the second run on a forceout play.
“One thing about these guys for sure is that they don’t quit,” Hibell said. “We were only down two going into the sixth until they got some runs on us late, but for the most part, we knew we weren’t going to quit. We just didn’t get the timely hit today, some untimely strikeouts and a couple of errors that just cost us. I thought Ty gave us a chance to win. We just didn’t put together a complete team effort to give ourselves a chance at the end.”
Burgettstown (16-4) advanced to Thursday’s second round against Sharpsville.