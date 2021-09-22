SHEFFIELD — Ashton Kahle scored twice before the offense ever touched the ball Saturday, as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs defeated Sheffield 55-6.
Kahle’s touchdowns were on punt returns of 48 and 45 yards and the Bulldogs were on their way to a 34-0 lead after just one quarter.
They were up 48-0 by halftime and scored their final points on Cam Wagner’s 13-yard TD pass to Gunner Mangiantini with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
“With obviously having respect for Sheffield, because anybody who puts a helmet on that we play against, we have tremendous respect for,” said Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold, whose team improved to 3-1. “We said this is going to be one of those games where you ignore the scoreboard and perfect the process. When we get to a certain point and start subbing guys, we want everybody playing hard.”
So now it’s on to Brockway at home this week before a trip to currently unbeaten Smethport followed by another long trip to Bucktail. So after the Rovers, it’s just Coudersport on Oct. 15 on the Bulldogs’ home schedule.
The first quarter continued to go the Bulldogs way as their offense finally took the field with just under seven minutes to play after recovering a Sheffield fumble. It took just one play for quarterback Bryson Bain to find Tate Minich to put Redbank Valley up 22-0. Joe Mansfield would run in a 16 yard touchdown just two minutes later, and Bain would toss another touchdown pass just two minutes after that to Aiden Ortz.
The Bulldogs took to the ground in the second quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Jacob Kundick forced his way into the end zone on a one-yard score on a flip pass from Bain, and Cole Bish took it 12 yards with 5:49 left. At the half, the Bulldogs had a shutout going, up 48-0.
Down 55-0 in the fourth, Sheffield was able to put together a lengthy drive that started on their own 16 yard line and finished with a 5-yard touchdown by Gage Mott-Macalush. It was the Wolverines’ first offensive TD of the season.
Redbank Valley had 284 offensive yards and forced three turnovers. One area of focus for Gold will be cleaning up penalties. The Bulldogs had seven penalties for 70 yards.
“We’re still trying to gel upfront offensively,” said Gold. “Obviously hindsight is 20/20. Even officials make mistakes, so we’ll go back and look at the tape and see how blatant some of those were. Maybe some that were ticky-tacky. When we’re playing a more competitive team, those penalties are going to add up and we’re going to be in trouble.”