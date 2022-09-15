NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s early, but the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team has a couple of statement wins and a 5-0 record following Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over visiting Brockway.
It’s been awhile since the Bulldogs have been a factor in the District 9 playoffs, but in Class 1A, at least in the southern part of the district, they’re right there. Last week’s 8-3 win over Clarion-Limestone, which beat the Rovers 3-1 earlier, combined with Tuesday’s win have the Bulldogs buzzing.
But it is September and of course, there are the northern Class 1A contenders like Port Allegany, Coudersport and Elk County Catholic factoring into what could be a fun postseason.
Bulldogs head coach Ty Scott is happy to be a part of it.
“It feels awesome because this is the game that everyone dreads and just wants to play and it’s going to be physical,” said Scott, whose team hosts Brookville next Tuesday and visits Karns City Thursday. “I told the guys it was going to be physical and we can play with anybody. Why should we back down from them because they have Brockway on their chest? People should be looking at the name on our chest.”
The Bulldogs’ team speed is exceptional and has produced a whopping 34 goals so far and the lightning-fast attack led by Owen Clouse, Owen Harmon and Ty Carrier has produced 29 goals and 18 assists from that trio.
Tuesday night, it was Clouse scoring two goals with Harmon and Jordan Smith adding goals. After the Rovers scored first near the mid-point of the first half when Dylan Bash headed in a Vincent Cavalline corner kick, the Bulldogs scored four unanswered goals and three in the final 5:24 of the first half.
“I told the kids that their keeper (Jacob Maze) was probably the best keeper in D9 and he’s amazing and I told their coach that,” Scott said. “He’s fantastic and we told them that our shots are going to be there and keep going. They’ll go in. It’s just math and the law of averages and keep it low if you can. He still stopped them. He’s good.”
Three of the Bulldogs’ goals were headers, the first one tying it up when Clouse headed in a Carrier corner kick for the first of three Carrier assists. Just 81 seconds later, Harmon sent in a pass to Smith. His first shot was deflected by the Rovers’ Maze, but Smith headed in the rebound for the 2-1 lead.
Then with 46 seconds left before halftime, Carrier’s cross to Clouse was headed in for a 3-1 lead.
The flurry came after a stretch of two Rovers yellow cards issued to Bash and Alex Carlson with 12:41 and 7:28 left in the half. Carlson was carded after breaking up a breakaway attempt by Clouse. After the two tangled up, Carlson charged toward Clouse, drawing the official’s attention.
The on-field flurry of action led to at least one Brockway fan ejected behind the team benches opposite the main grandstand at the football field along with a clearing out of much of the bleachers.
Maze’s fantastic night in the net for the Rovers kept things somewhat close as the Bulldogs held a 19-4 edge on shots on goal. Maze made several above-average saves, especially on Clouse booming shots and finished with 14 saves overall.
Latest Videos
“We kind of prepared for what we saw tonight,” said Rovers coach Aaron Dougherty, whose team dropped to 3-2. “We knew they had the two guys up front who are really fast, so we prepared for that and it creates a lot of challenges for us. We got a bunch of young kids out there. We just graduated a bunch of seniors, but I thought they hung in there pretty well and we got real sloppy there at the end of the first half and lost a little momentum. They put a couple goals in that kind of shocked us and it took us awhile to get going again.”
The Bulldogs made it 4-1 just under five minutes into the second half on a Harmon unassisted goal. Clouse had a chance for another goal on a penalty kick with 26:40 left, but his shot went wide left.
Brockway set the final with 13:33 remaining when Johnny Knox one-timed a Bash corner kick into the net to beat winning goalie Cole Monrean, who made three saves.
With his youthful roster, Dougherty knows there’s plenty of time to stay part of the District 9 Class 1A playoff mix.
“There are 14 teams in single-A and there’s a lot of opportunity out there,” Dougherty said. “I keep telling these guys, it’s building blocks from day one. We just have to get better every game. We have to learn that losses aren’t terrible, especially with a young team as long as they take away the right things and learn from it and keep their heads up high. … I’ve been saying it since summer workouts. It’s building blocks and we have to start from the bottom.
“We put some beat-downs on some teams the last couple years,” Dougherty noted. “We it’s coming back at us and we have to prepare that and we just have to learn.”
The Bulldogs played without senior midfielder Nick Moore, who suffered an injury during last Wednesday’s big 8-3 win at C-L. Scott moved first-year senior Peyton Rearick into that spot to finish the C-L game, then Kieran Fricko against the Rovers.
“Peyton has just stepped up for us as a first-year senior and he’s a ball hawk, so that’s helped a lot and then Kieran moved into Nick’s position tonight and he fed it out,” Scott said. “That was our game plan, working it to the corner and go with the cross if it’s there.”
In the win over C-L, the Bulldogs outgunned the Lions in the rain at the C-L Sports Complex, leading 5-3 by halftime and scoring three more goals in the second half while getting a key contribution from the freshman Smith, who subbed for Bulldogs starting keeper Cole Monrean, who was sick.
Harmon poured in five five goals, Clouse had three goals and five assists, and Carrier and Kaedyn Pago each had an assist.
“I told the guys before C-L that if we win, it’s going to be marked as an upset, and when we saw the point rankings Monday and us being in first (unofficial point system used eventually by D9 for the playoffs), I told them good job and it’s over with,” Scott said. “Let’s not be hung over with it. Let’s keep playing.”
Next week, the Bulldogs host Brookville Tuesday and travel to Karns City on Thursday.