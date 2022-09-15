NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s early, but the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team has a couple of statement wins and a 5-0 record following Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over visiting Brockway.

It’s been awhile since the Bulldogs have been a factor in the District 9 playoffs, but in Class 1A, at least in the southern part of the district, they’re right there. Last week’s 8-3 win over Clarion-Limestone, which beat the Rovers 3-1 earlier, combined with Tuesday’s win have the Bulldogs buzzing.

