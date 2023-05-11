NEW BETHLEHEM — Shutout No. 4 this year made it seven wins in a row for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team in Monday’s 13-0 win over Keystone in five innings.
Braylon Wagner, Owen Clouse and Mason Clouse combined on a one-hitter for the Bulldogs, who took a 12-3 record into Wednesday’s game at North Clarion.
The Bulldogs were playing at home, on the road, and made it a season sweep of the Panthers. The first time around back on April 12 also in Knox, the Bulldogs scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning in a 20-4 five-inning win. This time around, the Bulldogs scored 13 runs in their first two at-bats and coasted from there.
Wagner went the first two innings and struck out four while walking one to get the win. Owen Clouse surrendered Keystone’s lone hit, a two-out single by Drew Keth in the third inning, and also went two scoreless innings before Mason Clouse threw a scoreless top of the fifth.
Tate Minich and Ty Carrier both tripled and scored in the Bulldogs’ seven-run first inning. Minich and Wagner both had two hits as the Bulldogs had nine as a team, taking advantage of eight walks and four Panthers errors.
The Bulldogs visit Brockway Friday and Clarion-Limestone next Wednesday to close out the regular season.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, May 5
Redbank Valley 18,
North Clarion 8
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Senior Day — Tate Minich, Ty Hetrick and Payton Rearick were honored — the Bulldogs bounded out 19 hits and eventually pulled away in a game that saw them trailing 5-4 going into the bottom of the third inning.
But the Bulldogs posted a seven-run rally and went on to score 14 unanswered runs on their way to a 10-Run Rule win.
All of that came less than 24 hours after a 4-0 shutout win over Clarion Thursday night under the lights at Butler’s Pullman Park on the strength of Minich’s 1-hitter.
“Thank goodness the bats came, because if they didn’t we would have been in trouble today,” said Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell, whose team improved to 11-3. “I said this was a trap game where we played a day game against a lesser opponent after a big KSAC game.”
The Bulldogs made life tough on North Clarion standout right-hander Aiden Hartle right of the game, scoring three runs in the first, one in the second and seven more in the third. Hartle left the game after walking the first batter of the fourth inning.
“The way I felt we were attacking the pitcher in the first inning, I knew we were going to score, but we didn’t play great defensive and we didn’t pitch great today. The bats did it for us,” Hibell said.
Mason Clouse, Tate Minich, Hetrick and and Jaxon Huffman all had three-hit days. Clouse ripped a three-run homer in the Bulldogs’ third inning that saw the first seven batters reach base, five of them by hits.
Hetrick singled in a run in the first and Huffman singled and scored on Owen Clouse’s sacrifice fly in the second inning. Breckin Minich and Hetrick singled before Mason Clouse’s homer to start the third. Huffman doubled in a run and scored in the third.
Up 11-5 going into the bottom of the fifth, Breckin Minich singled in two runs and scored on Hetrick’s two-out double.
The Bulldogs, now leading 14-8, ended the game via the 10-Run Rule in the bottom of the sixth with four runs. Huffman singled in two runs and the other two came around to score on a throwing error from the mound on an Owen Clouse grounder.
North Clarion (3-9) was pesky early on, scoring twice in the first then scoring three more off Bulldogs starter Ty Carrier in the third thanks to five straight hits, including back-to-back doubles from Hartle and Wade Peters.
The freshman Huffman got two strikeouts to end the third and went the rest of the way, giving up just two hits over 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to get the win. Three walks and two errors on Zeelan Hargenrader’s single led to three Wolves runs in the top of the sixth.
“The freshman class has been big us this year with Jaxon and Braylon (Wagner), especially the offense and pitching and even some solid defense in the outfield from both of them,” Hibell said. “And even with Carson (Gould) playing first when Ty is pitching, it’s probably the most we’ve used a freshman class in a long time.”
THURSDAY, May 4
Redbank Valley 4, Clarion 0
At Butler’s Pullman Park under the lights, the Bulldogs got a huge pitching performance from Tate Minich who turned in his first career complete-game effort on the mound.
Usually the closer in short relief, Minich went all seven innings and tossed a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks. His final batter faced, was a five-pitch strikeout of Gary Matus that finished his outing at 103 pitches.
“We definitely didn’t plan on pitching Tate a complete game, but whenever the competitive juices started flowing and he didn’t want to come out, I didn’t want to take him out either,” Hibell said “That was a big for us to let him go out and shut a pretty good lineup down.”
All four Bulldogs runs came in the first inning against Clarion starter Devon Lauer and all four were unearned thanks to three Bobcats errors. The only two runs batted in of the four runs went to Jaxon Huffman who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Payton Rearick who followed with a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.
Lauer wound up going six innings and giving up five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Tate and Breckin Minich also singled in the first inning, so the Bulldogs had just two hits the rest of the game. Ty Hetrick tripled in the second inning with two outs but was stranded at third.
The Bobcats’ lone hit was an infield single from Derek Smail with two outs in the sixth inning.
The Bulldogs were playing their first game since the previous Saturday at the Homer-Center Tournament.
“It might have been cold, but we were ready to get out and play again,” Hibell said. “We would’ve played in any weather to get out of the gym. We were excited to be there and we started out hot with the four runs and rode that momentum. Even though we didn’t score again, we felt like we had pretty good command of that game the whole time.”