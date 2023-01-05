Redbank Valley’s Carsen Rupp and Tate Minich earned postseason recognition last week when the Bulldogs senior duo were Second Team All-State selections according to the PA Football News.
The PFN names a first and second team for each of the six classifications. Rupp was named long-snapper while Minich was the pick at slot back/H-back.
Minich caught 52 passes for 791 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who finished 9-2 last fall. Rupp was also a key lineman on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, finishing with 50 tackles on defense with four sacks and 10 tackles for losses.
The Bulldogs were among several District 9 football players, including a handful from area teams Central Clarion and Brookville who were honored on one or both all-state football publications last week.
The two lists are from the PA Sports Writers, a descendant of The Associated Press All-State teams, and the Pennsylvania Football News, which can be found on pafootballnews.com.
For Central Clarion, all of its all-state players were from the PA Football News on the Class 2A First or Second teams.
The D9 champion Wildcats were headed by sophomore quarterback/defensive back Jase Ferguson, who was one of two offensive athletes on the First Team, and senior receiver Ashton Rex.
Brookville’s Noah Peterson was a First Team pick at cornerback while Central Clarion’s Ryan Hummell was a Second Team selection at middle linebacker.
Ferguson threw for 2,727 yards, completing 132 of 235 passes with 33 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. His dual threat capability included 521 yards rushing and seven touchdowns as well.
Of course, Rex was Ferguson’s top receiving target after hauling in 63 aerials for 1,556 yards for a whopping 24.7 yards per reception to go along with 13 touchdowns. Rex’s career ended with 84 receptions for 2,001 yards and 18 TDs.
Ferguson still has two more seasons to go and he’s already at 4,347 yards with 51 TD passes.
Hummell led the Wildcats defense with 154 tackles — 26 solo and 128 assists — with 15.5 going for losses while also intercepting four passes. Along with Ferguson’s team-high six, Hummell helped the Wildcats intercept 22 passes.
Peterson’s two seasons as a varsity football player and his nine interceptions this year got him the all-state recognition that also included recognition from the PA Football Writers. He helped lead a Raiders defense that intercepted 27 passes, returning one for a touchdown in the playoff win over Karns City.
The PA Football News named Westinghouse’s Donta Green the Class 2A Coach of the Year and Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wislowski Player of the Year.
In Class 1A for the PA Football News, District 9 had two First Team selections in Port Allegany middle linebacker Blaine Moses and Keystone slotback/halfback Tyler Albright. Second-Teamers were Port Allegany Offensive Athlete Noah Arher and defensive end Miska Young, Brockway receiver Alex Carlson and offensive guard Reese Yahner, Redbank Valley slotback/halfback Tate Minich and long-snapper Carsen Rupp, and Curwensville quarterback Dan McGarry.
Steel-High’s Alex Erby was Player of the Year while Union-New Castle’s Kim Neidbala was Coach of the Year.
From the PA Sportswriters, which just had one all-state team in each class, it was Curwensville’s McGarry in Class 1A, Brookville’s Peterson in Class 2A and Clearfield defensive lineman Isaac Samsel in Class 3A.
PAFOOTBALLNEWS.COM COACHES
SELECT CLASS 1A ALL-STATE TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kim Niedbala, Union Scotties
Class 1A First Team
OFFENSE
QB – Alex Erby Steelton-Highspire Rollers 6-4, 210 JR.
QB – Owen Bougher Northern Cambria Colts 5-10, 180 SR.
RB – John Shuster Windber Ramblers 5-11, 190 SR.
RB – Jalen Wagner Reynolds Raiders 6-2, 195 SR.
FB – Austin Johnson Muncy Indians 6-1, 210 SO.
SB/HB – Tyler Albright Keystone Panthers 6-0, 185 SR.
WR – Durrell Ceaser Steelton-Highspire Rollers 6-0, 170 JR.
WR – Xavier Nelson Bishop Canevin Crusaders 5’9 165 SR.
WR – Peyton Myers Northern Cambria Colts 5-9, 170 SR.
TE – Austin Smyth Northern Lehigh Bulldogs 6-3, 210 SR.
OG – Mason Nelson Canton Warriors 6-1, 305 SR.
OG – Andrew Erby Jr. Steelton-Highspire Rollers 6-4, 280 JR.
OT – Ryan Farrell OLSH Chargers 6-3, 290 SR.
OT – Nate Leksell Reynolds Raiders 6-0 260 SR.
C – Jackson VanNorman Northern Lehigh Bulldogs 6-2, 245 JR.
LS – Gavin Musser Juniata Valley Green Hornets 6-2, 180 SR.
KR/PR – Aaron Bowers Northern Bedford Panthers 6-3, 185 SO.
K – Collin Yeatts Northern Bedford Panthers 5-8, 160 SR.
OFF ATH – Max Hill Penns Manor Comets 6-1, 192 SR.
OFF ATH – Jaeion Perry Steelton-Highspire Rollers 6-1, 180 JR.
DEFENSE
DT – Tyshaun Hollins-Ali Steelton-Highspire Rollers 6-2,235 SR.
DT – Cade Schultz Minersville Battlin’ Miners 6-0, 240 JR.
DE – Eugene Green Steelhigh Rollers 6-4,205 JR.
DE – AJ Jimenez Northern Lehigh Bulldogs 6–1, 220 SR.
NG – Vinny Tagliati Homer-Center wildcats 5-10, 236 SR.
OLB Hudson Ward Canton Warriors 5-9, 160 JR.
OLB Luke Stevenosky Minersville Battlin’ Miners 5-9, 210 JR.
MLB Ben Manley Mahanoy Area 6-2, 215 SR.
MLB Blaine Moses Port Allegany Gators 6-2 205 SR.
CB Austin Allen Canton Warriors 6-2, 185 SR.
CB Ray Snyder, Jr. Minersville Battlin’ Miners 5-8, 150 SR.
S Brock Polinsky Minersville Battlin’ Miners 5-11, 175 SR.
S Ross Eyer Muncy Indians 6-5, 195 SR.
P Bryson Costa Windber Ramblers 5-10, 165 JR.
DEF ATH Weston Bellows Canton Warriors 5-10, 190 SR.
SECOND TEAM
QB – Danny McGarry Curwensville Golden Tide 5-10, 175 SR.
QB – Braylon Thomas Union Scotties 6-2, 180 JR.
RB – Riley Parker Canton Warriors 6-0, 190 SR.
RB – Benji Bauer Eisenhower Knights 6-1, 195 SR.
FB – Taevon Legrande Steelton-Highspire Rollers 5-10, 215 JR.
SB/HB – Tate Minich Redbank Valley Bulldogs 5-11, 173 SR.
WR – Logan Kline Leechburg Blue Devils 6-1 , 195 SR.
WR – Daquan McCraw Steelton-Highspire 6-3, 180 SR.
WR – Alex Carlson Brockway Rovers 6-1 180 SR.
TE – Kris Bunk Eisenhower Knights 6’3, 200 JR.
OG – Reese Yahner Brockway Rovers 6-4 270 JR.
OG – Alex Winklevoss Reynolds Raiders 6-0, 250 SR.
OT – Isaiah Bence Homer-Center Wildcats 6-5, 282 SR.
OT – Dominic Bifano Windber Ramblers 6-1, 235 SR.
C – Kolton Wilkinson Reynolds Raiders 5-11, 220 JR.
LS – Carsen Rupp Redbank Valley Bulldogs 6-3, 235 SR.
K – Bryson Costa Windber Ramblers 5-11, 165 JR.
OFF ATH – Noah Archer Port Allegany Gators 5’10, 170 SR.
OFF ATH – Izaiah Ramos Northern Lehigh Bulldogs 6-2, 205 SR.
DEFENSE
DT – Gage Pepper Canton Warriors 6-1, 230 SR.
DT – Cagney Smith Cornell Raiders 6-4 265 SR.
DE – Daiveon Taylor Bishop Canevin 6-1 200 FR.
DE – Miska Young Port Allegany Gators 6-3 245 JR.
NG – Luke Woodley Windber Ramblers 6-0, 220 SR.
OLB – Ethan Karpowich Northern Lehigh Bulldogs 6-1, 215 SR.
OLB – Caleb Penley Eisenhower Knights 6’1, 185 SR.
MLB – Hayden Ward Canton Warriors 5-10, 170 SR.
MLB – Cody Dumm Northern Cambria Colts 5-9, 180 SR.
CB – Amari Mack Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions 5-11, 185 SR.
CB – Tyler Foley Leechburg Blue Devils 6 , 165 SR.
S – Ty Dumm Northern Cambria Colts 6-1, 170 SO.
S – Nick Frame Northern Lehigh Bulldogs 6-2, 205 SR.
P – Bailey Smith Northern Lehigh Bulldogs 6-1, 210 SR.
DEF ATH – Logan Cree Glendale Vikings 6-2 , 205 SR.
DEF ATH – Andrew McMonagle Juniata Valley Green Hornets 5-10, 190 JR.
PAFOOTBALLNEWS.COM COACHES SELECT
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year
Donta Green – Westinghouse
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braeden Wislowski – Southern Columbia
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Keyshwan Morsillo Westinghouse Bulldogs 6-2 190 SR
QB – Karson Kiesewetter Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders 6-1, 190 SR
RB – Braeden Wisloski Southern Columbia 5-11, 185 SR
RB – Alex Achenbach williams valley vikings 5-10 178 JR
FB – Phoenix Music Annville-Cleona Dutchmen 5-8, 180 SR
SB/HB – Kahale Burns Bald Eagle Area 5-7 140 JR
WR – Ashton Rex Central Clarion Wildcats 6-0, 175 SR
WR – Sincere Smith Westinghouse 6-1, 185 SR
WR – Owen Winter Southern Huntingdon 6-1 180 SR
TE – Lacota Dippre Lakeland Chiefs 6-4, 240 SR
OG – Nick Nestico Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 6-1, 275 SR
OG – Sheadon Carr Palisades Pirates 6-2, 300 SR
OT – Chris Treshock Southern Columbia 6-2, 280 SR
OT – Greg Smith Steel Valley Ironmen 6-5, 310 SR
C – James Mitsch Palisades Pirates 6-0, 230 SR
LS – Ian Bennett Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders 5-10, 160 SR
KR/PR – Miles Brooks Penns Valley Rams 6-0, 165 SR
K – Nick D’Amico Riverside Vikings 6-0 185 SR
OFF ATH – Kylon Wilson Farrell 5-9 175 SR
OFF ATH – Jase Ferguson Central Clarion Wildcats 6-0, 175 SO
DEFENSE
DT – Sean Sokolowski Mercyhurst Prep Lakers 6-4, 255 JR
DT – Matthew Scicchitano Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 6-4, 275 SR
DE – Jordan Nichols Richland Rams 6-1 190 SR
DE – Anthony Cioffari Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders 6-2, 210 SR
NG – Joseph Eckenrode Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders 6-2, 270 SO
OLB – Max Schlager Trinity Shamrocks 6’0 197 SR
OLB – Marion Norris Farrell 5’10 185 JR
MLB – Dominick Fetterolf Southern Columbia 6-1, 205 SO
MLB – Mason Hoppes Hughesville Spartans 6-2, 210 SR
CB – Noah Peterson Brookville Raiders 5-9, 170 SR
CB – Brandon Chambers Farrell 6-1 195 JR
S – Garrett Varano Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 5-10, 170 SR
S – Cruce Brookins SteelValley Ironmen 6-2, 185 SR
P – Ryan Blubaugh Berlin Mountaineers 6-1, 176 SR
DEF ATH – Khalil Taylor Westinghouse 5-9, 175 SR
DEF ATH – Lamont Samuels Farrell 5-10 160 SR
SECOND TEAM
QB – Nate Myers Southern Huntingdon 6-0 210 SR
QB – Dominico SPataro Lakeland Chiefs 5-9 180 SR
RB – Wes Barnes Southern Columbia 5-9, 180 SR
RB – Ethan Weber Bedford Bisons 6-0, 190 SR
FB – Aidan Myers Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes 6-0, 205 SR
SB/HB – Dominic Yanoshak Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders 5’11 180 SR
WR – Trey Singleton Beaver Falls Tigers 6-1, 175 SR
WR – Cooper Rother Bishop Guilfoyle 5-10 180 SR
WR – Reese Gaughan Riverside Vikings 6-0, 180 JR
TE – Jacob Schultz Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 6-2, 185 JR
OG – Grant Mathias Berlin Mountaineers 6-0, 198 SR
OG – Jeremiah Britford West Catholic Prep 5-10, 255 SR
OT – Colin Smith Ligonier Valley Rams 6-0, 260 SR
OT – Noah Shimko Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 6-5, 290 SO
K – Max Hunt Dunmore Bucks 5-11, 160 SR
OFF ATH – Ty Watson Penns Valley Rams 5-11, 165 JR
OFF ATH – Sam Penna Richland Rams 5-8, 165 SR
DEFENSE
DT – Sy’Mauri McCoy Beaver Falls Tigers 6-4, 270 JR
DT – Sante bambocci Bishop guilfoyle 175 5’9 SR
DE – Luke Parise Camp Hill Lions 6-1, 190 SR
DE – Jon Shay Annville-Cleona Dutchmen 6-2, 185 SO
OLB – Alex Long Annville-Cleona Dutchmen 5-10, 200 SR
OLB – Robby Garvey Riverside Vikings 5’11 205 JR
MLB – Ryan Hummell Central Clarion Wildcats 6-0, 190 SR
MLB – Christian Snyder Sharpsville Blue Devils 5-11, 170 SR
CB – Cael Harter Annville-Cleona Dutchmen 5-9, 150 JR
CB – Maxwell Washington Bedford Bisons 5-11, 190 SR
S – Haden Sierocky Ligonier Valley Rams 6-0, 180 SR
S – Pace Prosser Berlin Mountaineers 6-1, 176 JR
P – Gabe Wagner Hughesville Spartans 6-2, 215 SR
DEF ATH – Gavin Eckley Bald Eagle Area 5-8, 155 SR
DEF ATH – Michael Farronato Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes 5-11, 175 SR