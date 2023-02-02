NEW BETHLEHEM — With a Senior Night crowd buzzing, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers helped them turn up the volume.
Thanks to key wins earlier in the match, Bulldogs heavyweight Gabe Carroll secured team’s third win of the season with a 16-second pin of Sebastian Burkhart for a 39-30 win over the playoff-bound Bobcats Tuesday night.
The Bobcats take a 9-6 mark into Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Duals while the Bulldogs, now 3-8, were scheduled to host Sharon in a makeup match Wednesday night.
“We were screaming an hollering like a district final and the fans really got into it and it was a lot of fun for a bunch of freshmen and sophomores,” said Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick, whose team finishes their dual schedule with three road matches at Cranberry next Tuesday, St. Marys Feb. 9 and Curwensville Feb. 16.
Kundick kept things in perspective, but a win is a win and performing in a loud gym is invaluable.
“The furthest thing from our mind is winning matches,” Kundick summed up. “The only thing we care about is that they are learning. But it’s exciting to win and it helps build the team up, but it’s all about learning and we still have a lot of things to do. We might not win another one, but we just want to see improvement.”
The Bulldogs picked up a forfeit to start the match at 107 pounds and split their matchups from there with the Bobcats at 6-6. Kundick said that winning the pre-match disc flip gave them a big lift out of the gate.
“We got the flip and moved some people around and it worked out, but if we lost the flip, we couldn’t have done that,” he said.
From there, the Bulldogs bumped their guys up a weight and built a 24-6 lead after five weights, getting three straight pins from Daniel Evans, Cole Bish and Ayden Adams at 121, 127 and 133 pounds.
Clarion picked up a decision at 139 when Brendon Wright edged the Bulldogs’ Levi Shick, 8-5, to cut it to 24-9, but Nolan Barnett came up huge at 145 when he won a 9-4 decision over Jacob Henry to make it 27-9 with six bouts left.
“Nolan just wrestled fantastic. The kids wrestled in junior high and it’s been a tough opponent for him, but he wrestled great,” Kundick said.
Clarion’s Mason Gourley pinned the Bulldogs’ Jordan Smith at 152 before Drew Byers came up big again at 160 when he pinned Jacob Naser in the second period.
“After Nolan’s win, we knew we had to win at least one more,” Kundick said. “Drew went out and just wrestled well and got the pin and that really set it off right there.”
Clarion won three straight bouts from 172 through 215, two of them pins, to get within 33-30 before it had to send out its backup heavyweight against Carroll. The Bobcats didn’t have their starter Josh Beal available and had to send out Burkhart who was no match for Carroll. Beal pinned Carroll three times last year.
Prior to the match, the Bulldogs honored their seniors Bish, Carroll and the injured Carsen Rupp.
REDBANK VALLEY 39, CLARION 30
107-Caden Burns (RBV) won by forfeit. (6-0).
114-Logan Powell (CL) pinned Eli Shaffer (RBV), 1:11. (6-6).
121-Daniel Evans (RBV) pinned Grayson Aaron (CL), 5:22. (12-6).
127-Cole Bish (RBV) pinned Seth Weckerly (CL), 2:25. (18-6).
133-Ayden Adams (RBV) pinned Zan Vantassel (CL), 1:11. (24-6).
139-Brendon Wright (CL) dec. Levi Shick (RBV), 8-5. (24-9).
145-Nolan Barnett (RBV) dec. Jacob Henry (CL), 9-4. (27-9).
152-Mason Gourley (CL) pinned Jordan Smith (RBV), 3:39. (27-15).
160-Drew Byers (RBV) pinned Jacob Naser (CL), 3:14. (33-15).
172-Matt Alston (CL) dec. Johnathan Slack (RBV), 1-0. (33-18).
189-Colten Keihl (CL) pinned Keyauna Schimp (RBV), 1:02. (33-24).
215-Logan Edmonds (CL) pinned Garrett Shaffer (RBV), :31. (33-30).
HWT-Gabe Carroll (RBV) pinned Sebastian Burkhart (CL), :16. (39-30).
BULLDOGS AT FRED BELL TOURNEY — In their annual trip to the the Fred Bell Memorial at Grove City High School, the Bulldogs finished 29th out of 41 teams.
Cole Bish was the lone top-eight finisher, placing eighth at 121 after losing the seventh-place bout to General McLane’s Clay Kimmel in a 6-2 decision. He finished the weekend with a 3-3 record.
Other Bulldogs at the tournament: Caden Burns (3-2) and Eli Shaffer (1-2), both at 107 pounds which included a head-to-head consolation matchup won 6-2 by Burns; Daniel Evans (1-2) at 114; Ayden Adams (0-2) at 127; Levi Shick (1-2) at 133; Tristan Johnston (1-2) at 139; Nolan Barnett (4-2) at 145; Drew Byers (1-2) at 152; Jordan Smith (0-2) at 160; Johnathan Slack (0-2) at 172; Garrett Shaffer (0-2) at 215; and Matthew Gregory (0-2) and Gabe Carroll (3-2) at heavyweight.
Trinity of the WPIAL won the team title with Pine-Richland, McDowell, D9’s Cranberry and Williamsport rounding out the top five.
D9 DUALS IN BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a five-team field Saturday at Brookville Area High School with the No. 5 seed Bobcats facing No. 4 Cranberry in a preliminary match at 10 a.m. followed by semifinal action at 11 a.m. — No. 1 seed Clearfield facing the Cranberry/Clarion winner and No. 2 seed Brookville facing off against No. 3 St. Marys.
The final is set for 12:30 p.m.
The Bison, Raiders and Dutch went 1-1 against each other with an unbreakable tie — the Raiders losing 45-27 to the Bison on Dec. 9 and beating the Dutch 36-21 on Jan. 24 while the Dutch beat the Bison 39-24 on Jan. 11. Cranberry beat Clarion, 42-21, back on Jan. 4 — and the power point formula using wins and size of foe favored the Bison for seeding.
The Raiders have won nine straight D9 Duals titles, but this one will likely be the toughest amongst that stretch considering that Clearfield and St. Marys are down from Class 3A for at least this two-year classification cycle that started this school year. Both teams have enrollment numbers that lead one to think that it’ll be more than a two-year stretch with the Dutch and Bison in Class 2A.
With nine titles in a row, the Raiders have won 17 straight D9 postseason dual matchups dating back to their 33-29 loss to Redbank Valley in the 2013 final. They’ve won 13 of 24 D9 Class 2A titles since the first postseason in 1999, also the first of two state title runs in addition to 2016.
in Class 3A, District 9 had started a combined tournament with District 4 in 2018 and D4 has won every dual title since then. The Bison last won a dual title in 2016 with St. Marys winning its last crown in 2015. Overall, the Bison have seven dual titles to the Dutch’s six titles in Class 3A.
Only the D9 champion advances to the PIAA tournament that begins next Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey. The D9 champion meets the WPIAL runner-up in the first round of the double-elimination tournament that will have 16 teams in Hershey after four preliminary matches around the state next Monday.
The quarterfinals and semifinals are next Friday with the final set for next Saturday. Consolation bracket matches run next Friday and Saturday.
RANKINGS REVIEW: Here are the latest stat rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers (posted last Friday). There hasn’t been a state dual meet ranking posted since Jan. 11.
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 25. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 6. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 17. Josh Popson, Brookville; 18. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
121: 13. Eli Brosius, Cranberry; 21. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 16. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 12. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 20. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 3. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 13. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 25. Avery Bittler, Johnsonburg.
152: 10. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 12. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 13. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 20. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 18. Luke Ely, Kane.
172: 9. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 20. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg.
189: 7. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; 9. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 11. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: 12. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 19. Baily Miller, Brookville; 21. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Northwest Regional
Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 3. Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 3. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4; Popson, Brookville; 5. Beimel, St. Marys; 7. Brydnin Chamberlin, Clearfield; 8. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 2. Brosius, Cranberry; 4. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 3. Bish, Redbank Valley; T4. Cullen Catalone, St. Marys; T4. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 1. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 1. Collins, 4. D. Wenner, Cranberry; 5. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
145: 4. Avery Bittler, Johnsonburg; 7. Jaden Wehler, St. Marys.
152: 2. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 3. Gourley, Clarion; 4. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Ely, Kane; 6. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 4. Wehler, St. Marys; 6. Milliard, Johnsonburg; 8. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Zimmerman, Brookville; 3. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 4. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 3. Miska Young, Port Allegany; 6. Gavin Hannah, Brookville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Miller, Brookville; 5. Carson Neely, Port Allegany; 6. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 8. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport.