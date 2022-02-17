NEW BETHLEHEM — Enjoying its second-best shooting night of the season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team patiently shot their way to a 63-47 win over Clarion-Limestone Monday night.
With the KSAC’s Large School Division title clinched — their first division crown since 2015 — the Bulldogs gun for their first conference title since 1991, or back when it was called the Clarion County League.
It’s 18-3 now for the Bulldogs, who were hosting Keystone Wednesday before the KSAC semifinals at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Friday night at 8 p.m. against the KSAC Small School runner-up and that could be Union, North Clarion or even Clarion depending on the rest of the Wednesday schedule results.
Saturday’s KSAC finals are set for 6 and 8 p.m. for the girls and boys respectively.
“We have to get the KSAC and right now nothing is more important that championship,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall said. “We haven’t had it since 1991 and that’s the most important thing right now. After that, we can focus on districts.”
The Class 2A bracket will likely see the Bulldogs, Ridgway (15-5) and Karns City (16-5) make up the top three seeds in some order — brackets will be worked and perhaps released on Thursday or Friday — with the Bulldogs likely taking the top seed in what’s now a committee approach, not simple winning percentage.
Other teams that could fill a bracket as big as eight teams are C-L (10-11), Coudersport (11-11), Keystone (11-10), Smethport (11-10) and Port Allegany (9-12).
A good way for the Bulldogs to get ready for the big games this weekend and playoffs ahead? Play playoff basketball, which is what they mostly did against a scrappy, young Lions lineup that has just one senior in the main playing rotation.
After a sluggish first quarter with six turnovers and 3-for-10 shooting that saw the Lions lead 11-9, the Bulldogs got hot shooting and took the lead for good with an 11-2 run in the second quarter that turned a 14-12 deficit into a 23-16 lead on a Gardlock basket with 2:05 left in the half.
Gardlock led the Bulldogs with 22 points on 10-for-15 shooting. In the second quarter, he scored 11 points.
“We’ve been working on picking our spot, being patient and not settling for any shot,” Marshall said. “Of course we can run and gun, but can we be patient and have ball control and find the open guy and make one more pass to hit the open shot?”
Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall scored 14 and 13 points respectively. Bain had nine rebounds and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Marshall, who didn’t score a point in the first half, scored all of his 13 in the second half, hitting two of his five triple attempts. Aiden Ortz added eight points and seven rebounds.
C-L’s Rylie Klingensmith cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 25-21 by halftime. He and Jase Ferguson scored 11 points while Jordan Hesdon finished with a team-high 12 points. The Bulldogs limited the Lions to 32 percent (18-for-56) shooting.
Redbank Valley’s 10-2 opening run to the third quarter essentially put things away as it built a 35-23 lead by the 4:23 mark of the quarter. The closest the Lions got the rest of the way was eight points at 48-40 at the 6:09 mark of the fourth. The Bulldogs led by as many as 21 points at 63-42 in the closing minutes.
The Lions lost to the Bulldogs 62-42 on Dec. 17.
“There have been a few games where we broke down defensively and offfensively, but tonight felt we played a good game,” Lions head coach Joe Ferguson said. “When they started stroking the threes, that really created some separation. We were trying to mix defenses up, but overall I felt we played a good game and the kids made some good decisions. But when you’re playing a good team like Redbank, you have to make all the right moves.”
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 12
Redbank Valley 45,
Keystone 40
At Knox, the Bulldogs clinched the KSAC Large School Division title, getting a key 3-pointer from Bryson Bain to break a 40-40 tie with just over one minute left in regulation then sank two free throws to put the game away.
While Bain scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth, Chris Marshall led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Bain had eight rebounds and four steals.
Owen Clouse and Mason Clouse each scored five points. Owen added eight rebounds while Mason grabbed seven boards.
The Bulldogs won despite a 5-for-24 effort from beyond the 3-point line, but controlled the rebounding battle, 35-22.
Redbank Valley trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, but outscored the Panthers 7-1 in the second quarter to take a 17-15 lead. The Bulldogs outscored the Panthers, 28-25, leading by as many as seven points in the third quarter.
Zander McHenry led the Panthers with 16 points while Bret Wingard finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
THURSDAY, Feb. 10
Redbank Valley 56,
Moniteau 38
At West Sunbury, the Bulldogs put three players in double-figure scoring led by Bryson Bain’s 15 points in a road win over the Warriors.
Brothers Mason and Owen Clouse scored 13 and 12 points respectively. Owen added six rebounds and three steals. Chris Marshall scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists and three steals.
The Bulldogs converted 11 of 34 3-pointers and limited the Warriors to 31 percent shooting while outscoring them 21-2 in points off turnovers.
Redbank Valley led 29-15 at halftime and 60-30 going into the fourth quarter with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock.