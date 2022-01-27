NEW BETHLEHEM — Leading by 18 points at halftime and pouring on a 23-5 edge in the third quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team cruised to a 61-28 win over visiting North Clarion last Friday night.
The Bulldogs got Marquise Gardlock, Chris Marshall and Owen Clouse into double figures. Gardlock had 17 points, Marshall 14 points and Clouse with 11 with Bryson Bain adding nine points.
Redbank Valley led 32-14 at halftime and took a 55-19 lead into the fourth quarter with the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock in motion.
Aiden Hartle led the Wolves with seven points.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-3 with their fifth straight win going into Thursday’s trip to Clarion. The Bulldogs host Homer-Center next Monday before visiting Cranberry Wednesday.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19
Redbank Valley 70,
A-C Valley 41
At Foxburg, the Bulldogs raced out to a 46-point first half and 25-point lead en route to a 29-point win over the host Falcons.
The Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers and turned them into 38 points for a 38-7 in points off turnovers margin.
Bryson Bain nailed down six 3-pointers and scored 24 points while Chris Marshall poured in 20 points and Marquese Gardlock finished with 11 points.
Marshall added seven points and five rebounds while Owen Clouse had nine points and six steals. Bain added four steals and three assists.