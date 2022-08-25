NEW BETHLEHEM — For a team that lost two seniors from a playoff team that finished 10-8, the optimism is certainly strong for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team.
Head coach Ty Scott’s first season came to an end with a 6-2 loss to Kane in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs. That wasn’t a disappointment, only motivation for the Bulldogs to build on that this season.
Scott has his leading scorer back in record-breaking junior Owen Clouse and still just four seniors on his 21-man roster.
“We have potential but that just means we haven’t done anything yet,” Scott said. “I told them that we can those games that we win easily, but we need to win those games where it’s going to be a drag-out fight … It’s just getting over that hill so we can compete with the Brockways and Karns Citys that we play.”
The season begins Tuesday at Keystone. Last Saturday, the Bulldogs scrimmaged West Shamokin last Saturday and were set to host St. Marys in another scrimmage Wednesday.
“I think we played really well, especially our first game on a Saturday at 2 p.m. and it was a hot day. Those are the miserable ones,” Scott said. “But West Shamokin is a physical team and it was nice to see that now and not until October.”
Clouse’s 39 goals set a program season record. He’s back for more, although Scott knows that teams will be looking to shut him down. He’s liked what he’s seen from Clouse so far in that regard.
“Owen knows that he could score, but he’s been working on other stuff,” Scott said. “He’s seeing the field more now and become more of a complete soccer player now. He knows he’s the guy, but knows how to use that to our advantage. We have others who can benefit being on the field with the defense looking for him.”
Clouse will play the right forward in the team’s base 3-4-4 setup with senior Owen Harmon on the left side. In the middle front will be a combination of Caleb Root and first-year seniors Trevor and Peyton Rearick.
Senior Nick Moore and sophomore Kieran Fricko anchor the midfield group along with junior Ty Carrier.
Juniors Seth Barrett and Brayden McCauley are back on the defensive back line with sophomore Kaedyn Pago and junior Ethan McIntyre, and freshmen Nolan Barnett and Ryan Hepler vying for time in front of second-year starting goalkeeper Cole Monrean, a junior.
“I tell Cole to keep talking in the back, but I think he can compete at the level our last two goalies reached with Owen Magagnotti and Logan Wadding,” Scott said.
The mix, Scott feels, has potential for a strong season.
“We have high hopes this year. I think we can compete with any team out there,” Scott said.
Assisting Scott is Alan Ochs.
Seniors: Nick Moore, Owen Harmon, Trevor Rearick, Peyton Rearick.
Juniors: Owen Clouse, Ty Carrier, Seth Barrett, Ethan McIntire, Brayden McCauley, Cole Monrean.
Sophomores: Kieran Fricko, Caleb Root, Kaedyn Pago, Thomas Wegley.
Freshmen: Gavin Bish, Braydar Godinez, Ryan Hepler, Jordan Smith, Nolan Barnett, Max Schreckengost, Titus Smith.
1-at Forest Area, Marienville, 5 p.m.
26-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
27-Elk Co. Catholic, 7 p.m.