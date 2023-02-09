SENECA — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team takes a 4-9 dual meet record into their final two matches of the regular season.
Tuesday night, the Bulldogs dropped a 48-24 decision at Cranberry. They’ll finish up the schedule Thursday at St. Marys and next Thursday at Curwensville.
Then it’s on to the individual postseason where districts are back at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Feb. 24-25.
Against the Berries, the Bulldogs won three of 12 bouts contested on the mat. Gabe Carroll pinned Henry Milford in the first period at heavyweight while Drew Byers pinned Jaden Small at the end of the second period at 160. At 172, Johnathan Slack pinned Jack Nuhfer in the second period at 172.
The other Bulldogs win came from Keyauna Schimp via forfeit at 189.
The Berries were coming off an impressive effort in their District 9 Class 2A Duals semifinal loss to Clearfield last Saturday in Brookville. The Berries were up 25-23 with three bouts remaining before the Bison won all three bouts for a 39-25 victory.
The Berries have a handful of state-ranked wrestlers. Freshman Dalton Wenner is No. 5 at 107, sophomore Eli Brosius is No. 13 at 121, sophomore Dane Wenner is No. 12 at 139 and senior Brayden McFetridge is No. 13 at 215.
Wenner pinned Caden Burns at 107 while Brosius won a 15-9 decision over the Bulldogs’ Cole Bish at 121. It’s Brosius’ second win over Bish this year after pinning him at the Mid-Winter Mayhem in Indiana Jan. 28.
Last Wednesday against Sharon at home, the Bulldogs beat the short-handed Tigers, 48-26, despite winning just one bout on the mat. Bish decked Ebin Everett in the second period.
Sharon won a technical fall at 152 and two pins at 215 and heavyweight while getting a forfeit win at 189. Otherwise, the Tigers forfeited seven weights to the Bulldogs.
CRANBERRY 48, REDBANK VALLEY 24
215-Brayden McFetridge (CR) pinned Gavin Carroll, :48. (6-0).
HWT-Gabe Carroll pinned Henry Milford (CR), 1:27. (6-6).
107-Dalton Wenner (CR) pinned Caden Burn, :50. (12-6).
114-Alex McLaughlin (CR) pinned Daniel Evans, 3:52. (18-6).
121-Eli Brosius (CR) dec. Cole Bish, 15-9. (21-6).
127-Brandon Murray (CR) pinned Ayden Adams, 3:23. (27-6).
133-Conner Reszkowski (CR) won by tech fall Levi Shick, 19-3. (32-6).
139-Daniel DeLong (CR) maj. dec. Devon Weckerly, 17-5. (36-6).
145-Dane Wenner (CR) pinned Nolan Barnett, 2:57. (42-6).
152-Devyn Fleeger (CR) pinned Jordan Smith , 2:49. (48-6).
160-Drew Byers pinned Jaden Smalley (CR), 3:59. (48-12).
172-Johnathan Slack pinned Jack Nuhfer (CR), 3:08. (48-18).
189-Keyauna Schimp won by forfeit. (48-24).
REDBANK VALLEY 48, SHARON 26
107-Caden Burns won by forfeit. (6-0).
114-Eli Shaffer won by forfeit. (12-0).
121-Daniel Evans won by forfeit. (18-0).
127-Cole Bish pinned Ebin Everett (S), 3:08. (24-0).
133-Levi Shick won by forfeit. (30-0).
139-Devon Weckerly won by forfeit. (36-0).
145-Nolan Barnett won by forfeit. (42-0).
152-Christian Hacker (S) won by tech. fall over Jordan Smith, 15-0, 4:27. (42-5).
160-Mohamed Kanan (S) dec. Drew Byers, 6-3. (42-8).
172-Johnathan Slack won by forfeit. (48-8).
189-David Beadnell (S) won by forfeit. (48-14).
215-Mauth Maani (S) pinned Garrett Shaffer, :47. (48-20).
HWT-Mike Mazurek (S) pinnned Gabe Carroll, 4:40. (48-26).
BULLDOGS WIN-LOSS RECORDS (alphabetically): Ayden Adams (1-5), Nolan Barnett (12-13), Cole Bish (22-7), Caden Burns (7-5), Drew Byers (10-14), Gabe Carroll (14-8), Gavin Carroll (1-9), Colton Cicciarelli (2-3), Daniel Evans (15-11), Molly Evans (0-3), Matthew Gregory (0-2), Tristan Johnston (5-11), Gavin Kerchinski (0-3), Andrew Plyter (0-2), Keyauna Schimp (1-4), Eli Shaffer (2-11), Levi Shick (10-12), Johnathan Slack (4-11), Jordan Smith (3-16), Devon Weckerly (1-2).
BROOKVILLE WINS D9 CLASS 2A DUAL TITLE — It was quite a contentious afternoon at Brookville last Saturday afternoon as the Raiders battled the Clearfield Bison for the D9 title and it came down to the end as Brookville clinched its 10th straight title with a hard-fought 33-26 victory. The last team not named the Raiders to win a Class 2A dual title was Redbank Valley in 2013.
The Raiders avenged a 45-27 loss to the Bison back in December.
Of the 13 bouts that were wrestled in the first match, only two repeated and the Raiders won them both, the biggest one of the day at 145 pounds where Raiders junior Burke Fleming met Bison sophomore Ty Aveni, who notched an 18-2 technical fall in their 152-pound bout in December. Fleming flipped the result into a 7-5 win.
Right after Tony Ceriani’s big 4-2 win over Colton Bumbarger at 139 put the Raiders up 22-21, Fleming scored the first takedown, but was reversed by Aveni. At 2-2 going into the second, Fleming surrendered an escape to start the period before Aveni took him down for a 5-2 lead. Fleming was able to cut it to 5-4 before the end of the period.
In a neutral start to the third, Fleming took a 6-5 lead with a takedown with under 40 seconds left and from there it was a scramble and flurry to 9.8 seconds left when Aveni was docked a penalty point for unnecessary roughness.
Up 7-5, Fleming held off a late reversal try by Aveni and scored the huge win that put the Raiders up 25-21 with three bouts remaining.
“That’s the biggest one,” Klepfer said of Fleming’s upset win. “It was something we talked about all week long that he was better on his feet and if Burke didn’t get turned by him, he could beat him. He went out and wrestled the game plan, stayed on his feet the whole time and took him down three times and beat him.
“That’s what you’re looking for as a coach, looking for guys to make adjustments during the season. Burke’s the hero in this match. He turned a tech fall into a win in a two-month span. That doesn’t happen.”
The frustration was obvious from Coach Aveni in that pivotal bout.
“In my opinion, that kid never scored a point in that match. He never controlled one of those takedowns and every takedown ended up in a reversal 10 seconds later in the same position,” Aveni said. “I just don’t understand that. You have to let kids wrestle and you can’t be throwing points out like an Easter parade and expect it to work out. That match he never scored a takedown in my opinion and (Ty) had him pinned on our side of the mat.
“But, Ty shouldn’t have been in that situation.”
The match certainly wasn’t over. The Bison got a technical fall from No. 3-ranked (as per papowerwrestling.com) 139-pounder Brady Collins at 152 pounds against the Raiders’ Kolton Griffin. The Raiders bench howled against a late takedown call that made it 16-1 as time expired in the match, although Griffin denying Collins a pin was still a significant factor as the final score indicated.
“That takedown call kept them in the dual meet. I thought it was a terrible call,” Klepfer said.
Then in the only other rematch from December at 160, the Raiders’ Coyha Brown returned the technical fall decision with a 17-2 domination of Patrick Knepp.
The Raiders led 30-26 in the final bout at 172 with Easton Belfiore going against Clearfield’s Carter Freeland. Already with seven wins, the Raiders had the important “most bouts won” criteria in their pocket, meaning that Freeland had to tech or pin Belfiore for a Clearfield victory.
Freeland went up 5-3 with a takedown with just three seconds left in the second period in the second period. A wild third period ensued as Belfiore took Freeland down five times in what turned out to be a title-clinching 15-11 decision.
The Raiders face Burrell in the first round of the PIAA Duals in Hershey on Thursday.
The Raiders beat the Bucs, 31-25, at the Ultimate Duals back on Jan. 21.
The latest papowerwrestling.com rankings, the Raiders are No. 5 behind No. 1 Faith Christian, No. 2 Notre Dame-Green Pond, No. 3 Saucon Valley and No. 4 Burgettstown.