PORT ALLEGANY — After holding off Franklin for a 38-36 win last Thursday at home, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were dropped on the road in a 51-18 loss at Port Allegany Tuesday night.
The split of those matches put the Bulldogs at 10-6 in dual meets going into this weekend’s Fred Bell Memorial Tournament at Grove City. The event was changed from last weekend and omitted from last week’s edition.
Next week, the Bulldogs visit Clarion and Brockway next Tuesday and Thursday.
Against the Gators, who recently went over 500 program wins, the Bulldogs managed two wins on the mat against the Gators’ nine. Of those nine, Port notched eight pins.
Redbank Valley’s ranked Ridge Cook notched a solid 3-0 win over Port’s Chase Weimer at 126. Cook went into the week ranked No. 21 in the state at 132 pounds as per papowerwrestling.com.
The other mat win saw Daniel Evans win an 8-2 win over Kai Stauffer at 113 pounds.
Redbank Valley got forfeit wins at 120 and heavyweight.
Last Thursday’s matchup with the visiting Knights started at the right spot for the Bulldogs at 189 pounds. That allowed them to build a 38-6 lead though eight bouts.
Cole McHenry picked up a forfeit at 189, Carsen Rupp pinned Kadin Karns in the second period at 215 and Gabe Carroll pinned Kanyon Crawford in 40 seconds at heavyweight for a quick 18-0 lead.
After Franklin’s Cael Dailey pinned Aidan McAnulty at 106, the Bulldogs won the next four with Landree Wilson’s forfeit win at 113, Evans’ 6-4 overtime at over Dallas Ross at 120, Cole Bish’s technical fall in a 19-4 rout of Crue Etzel at 126 and Cook’s second-period pin of Trevor Hamilton at 132.
That essentially sewed it up mathematically with five bouts to go, but the Knights did finish strong with five straight wins, four of them pins and one a forfeit to set the final margin.
— In other rankings notes, Cook is No. 6 in the Northwest Region (District 9 and 10) while Bish and Rupp are No. 6 as well. Carroll is honorable mention at heavyweight.
BULLDOGS 38,
FRANKLIN 36
189-Cole McHenry (R) won by forfeit.
215-Carsen Rupp (R) pinned Kadin Karns (F), 2:43.
HWT-Gabe Carroll (R) pinned Kanyon Crawford (F), :40.
106-Cael Dailey (F) pinned Aidan McAnulty (R), 1:23.
113-Landree Wilson (R) won by forfeit.
120-Daniel Evans (R) dec. Dallas Ross (F), 6-4, OT.
126-Cole Bish (R) tech. fall Crue Etzel (F), 19-4, 5:32.
132-Ridge Cook (R) pinned Trevor Hamilton (F), 3:29.
138-Trenton Rice (F) pinned Jacob Kundick (R), 2:35.
145-Drew Kockler (F) pinned Drew Downs (R), 2:15.
152-Cael Ziegler (F) won by forfeit.
160-Jonah Heckathorne (F) pinned Duncan Blake (R), 3:34.
172-Hunter Marsteller (F) pinned Johnathan Slack (R), 2:26.
PORT A. 51,
BULLDOGS 18
106-Ian O’Shea (P) pinned Aidan McAnulty (R), 3:02.
113-Daniel Evans (R) dec. Kai Stauffer (P), 8-2.
120-Cole Bish (R) won by forfeit.
126-Ridge Cook (R) dec. Chase Weimer (P), 3-0.
132-Aiden Ferguson (P) pinned Levi Shick (R), 4:23.
138-Peyton Stiles (P) pinned Jacob Kundick (R), 3:25.
145-Ian Dynda (P) pinned Drew Downs (R), 1:10.
152-Dayton Sherwood (P) pinned Drew Byers (R), 4:28.
160-Caleb Ferguson (P) pinned Duncan Blake (R), 2:43.
172-Gavin Burgess (P) pinned Johnathan Slack (R), 1:08.
189-Juuso Young (P) pinned Cole McHenry (R), 3:24.
215-Miska Young (P) dec. Carsen Rupp (R), 5-2.
HWT-Gabe Carroll (R) won by forfeit.