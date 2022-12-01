Here are Redbank Valley’s state qualifying wrestlers and medal finish, if any:

2019

Ethan Wiant, 132

2018

Mason Songer, 113

2016

Tanner Altobelli, 126 6th

BryLee Shumaker, HWT 3rd

2015

Tanner Altobelli, 126

Keshon Truitt, 160

Cal Haines, 220

BryLee Shumaker, HWT

2014

Willie Gruver, 120 8th

Tanner Altobelli, 126

Ben Carrillo, HWT

2013

Willie Gruver, 113 7th

Cole Shirey, 160 8th

Aaron Hook, 182

2012

Willie Gruver, 113

Ty Haines, 138

2010

Trevor McCauley, 130

2009

Logan Shirey, 171 4th

2008

Tyler McCauley, 103

Johnathan Brothers, 160 1st

2007

Jimmy McCauley, 145

Johnathan Brothers, 152 5th

2002

Keith Pavlekovsky, 103 5th

2001

Keith Pavlekovsky, 103 4th

2000

Keith Pavlekovsky, 103 7th

1999

Matt Brinker, 140 7th

1998

Matt Boozer, 112

Anthony Adams, 119

1997

Erik Rupp, 152

1996

Ryan Gould, 140

Jesse Shirey, 189

Latest Videos

1995

Matt Schreckengost, 103 6th

Kevin Dinger, 119

Jesse Shirey, 189

1994

Matt Schreckengost, 112

Kevin Dinger, 119 3rd

1993

Bill Dinger, 160 5th

1992

Bill Dinger, 171

Heath Copenhaver, 189

1991

JP Kirkpatrick, 125 3rd

Toby Allen, 140

Eric Gourley, 160

1990

JP Kirkpatrick, 119 2nd

Toby Allen, 140 6th

1989

JP Kirkpatrick, 119

Kyle Hetrick, 160 5th

1987

Scott Shirey, HWT

1984

Robbie Burford, 167 5th

1983

Mike Schick, 126

1982

Randy Evans, 119

Brian Cressman, 126

Mike Huffman, 132 1st

1981

Gary Case, 119

1980

Ken Blake, 185

1978

Mike Dinger, 132

1976

Guy Magagnotti, 98 3rd

Mike Dinger, 112

Mark Huffman, 145

1975

Guy Magagnotti, 98

1974

John Kundick, 112

Mark Huffman, 138

One-Classification (1938-73)

1953

Bob Lucas, 154 2nd

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos