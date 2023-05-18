STRATTANVILLE — Delayed at least a day, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team saw its nine-game winning streak ended by Clarion-Limestone with a 7-2 loss to the Lions at the C-L Sports Complex.
While more details will be reported in next week’s edition, the Bulldogs’ attempt at winning the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference comes down to Thursday’s home game with Moniteau.
The now 14-4 Bulldogs win the KSAC title with a win since both them and Clarion would finish with one loss in the conference and the Bulldogs dealt the Bobcats that setback.
The Bulldogs and Warriors were scheduled to play at Redbank Valley Municipal Park at 4:15 p.m.
In earlier games:
MONDAY, May 15
ACV/Union sweeps Keystone
At Knox and roughing up Keystone for a combined 35 runs, the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights swept a doubleheader from the Panthers.
The Falcon Knights needed four innings for a 16-1 win in four innings in the first game, then went all seven innings in a 19-7 rout of the Panthers in the second game. Leading 8-7 going into the top of the seventh, the Falcon Knights scored 11 runs.
Union/ACV (9-7) was scheduled to visit Karns City Wednesday night in Butler before hosting Cochranton Friday to finish out the regular season before starting the District 9 Class 1A playoffs next week.
In the first game, Bailey Crissman and Trey Fleming combined on a two-hitter with Crissman getting all but one out in the four innings on the mound. He struck out seven while walking one and giving up both hits.
The Falcon Knights took advantage of 13 Keystone walks, needing just five hits, two coming from Fleming, who doubled and drove in three runs while scoring twice. Adrian Schmoll doubled.
In the second game, the Falcon Knights sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh to break things open. Lane Bauer had three hits with a triple, double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Fleming, Sebastian Link and Caden Burns all had two hits with Fleming tripling.
Seth Best, Fleming, Alex Preston and Link all pitched.
In other games:
FRIDAY, May 12
Redbank Valley 6, Brockway 1
With two important conference games ahead, the Bulldogs headed to Brockway and notched a win over the Rovers.
Ty Carrier and Braylon Wagner combined on a four-hitter. Carrier went the first five scoreless innings and gave up just one hit while striking out five and walking one. Wagner closed out the game with two innings, allowing three hits with one walk and a strikeout.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first inning. Tate Minich doubled in a run and scored on Breckin Minich’s single. They made it 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Tate Minich scored on a wild pitch.
Brockway cut it to 3-1 before the Bulldogs added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Mason Clouse singled in two runs and scored on a groundout.
Breckin Minich, Ty Hetrick and Carrier each had two hits with Minich and Hetrick doubling.
Kane 3 ACV/Union 1
At Kane, the Falcon Knights were limited to eight hits and one run while four errors led to three unearned runs scored by the Wolves.
Seth Best singled twice for the Falcon Knights, who scored in the top of the fifth to cut it to 2-1. Chase Ruth’s bases-loaded walk with two outs scored Best. The Falcon Knights had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the seventh, but failed to score.
Bailey Crissman and Sebastian Link pitched with Crissman going 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk while allowing three hits in taking the loss. Link went the final 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relieve.
WEDNESDAY, May 10
Redbank Valley 13, North Clarion 0
At Frills Corners in a five-inning game, the Bulldogs blanked the Wolves as five different pitchers — Ty Carrier, Jaxon Huffman, Mason and Owen Clouse, and Brock George — threw one inning and combined on a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and four walks.
The Bulldogs scored eight runs in the top of the first inning then added five more runs in the third inning, taking advantage of four North Clarion errors and seven walks.
Mason Clouse had two hits with two runs scored and two runs batted in with a double. Payton Rearick and Carson Gould also doubled.
ACV/Union 15, Forest Area 0
At home against the Fires, the Falcon Knights posted 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and needed just three innings to put the 15-run rule into effect.
Alex Preston had three hits with a double and three RBIs while Zach Cooper and Trey Fleming each had two hits. Sebastian Link homered.
Link and Alex Preston combined for the win on the mound, Link going the first 1 1/3 innings and giving up Forest’s only hit. Preston struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.