RIMERSBURG — The 2023 calendar has worked well for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
After lugging a three-game losing streak and 2-8 record into January, head coach Emmanuel Marshall’s Bulldogs have been perfect. Tuesday’s 57-42 win at Union ran their winning streak to five straight games as they improved to 7-8.
While the Bulldogs had five players score, all had nine or more points, led by Kieran Fricko’s 16 points with 11 coming in the first half. Owen Clouse and Braylon Wagner each scored 11 points with Aiden Ortz adding 10 points and Mason Clouse finishing with nine points.
The Bulldogs led 33-24 by halftime and 49-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Union, which lost its fourth game in five tries in January to fall to 7-6, only point Dawson Camper into double-figure scoring with 13 points. Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston each scored seven points.
Both teams play Thursday, the Knights at home against Karns City and the Bulldogs on the road at Clarion. Next week, the Knights host DuBois Central Catholic Monday while the Bulldogs host Cranberry Wednesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 16
BOYS
Redbank Valley 38,
Homer-Center 37
At Homer City, the Bulldogs ran their winning streak to four straight games as they held off the host Homer-Center Wildcats for a one-point win.
The Bulldogs, in the second game of the boys/girls varsity doubleheader with the District 6 team from Indiana County, trailed by a point in the final seconds of the game before Owen Clouse’s layup with 14.7 seconds remaining was the game-winner.
The Wildcats led by a point before Braden Dunn missed the front-end of a one-and-one free throw try with 24.4 seconds left. Mason Clouse got the rebound and set up his brother’s game-winning sequence.
Homer-Center had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds with a shot in the paint, but the ball rolled off the rim and the Bulldogs held on and grabbed the rebound.
Owen Clouse was the lone Bulldog in double figures with 11 points. Mason Clouse scored nine points and Braylon Wagner finished with seven points.
SATURDAY, Jan. 14
BOYS
Union 63,
Coudersport 39
At Coudersport, the Knights stopped their three-game losing streak by blasting the Falcons on the road, coming out strong with a 30-14 halftime lead before a 33-25 second-half advantage set the final score.
Payton Johnston had the hot hand for the Knights with 30 points, 17 coming in the second half. He was 12-for-19 from the field and drilled all six of his free throws while adding five steals.
Also for the Knights, Skyler Roxbury scored 19 points.
Reilly Streich led the Falcons with 14 points.
GIRLS
Union 53,
Rocky Grove 13
At home against District 10’s Orioles, the Damsels got off to a quick 21-3 start in the first quarter and breezed to a 40-point non-conference win.
Three Damsels reached double figures as Cheyenne Dowling led the way with 13 points. Ava Strauser and Hailey Theuret each scored 10 points.
The win upped Union’s record to 4-10 going into Wednesday’s home game with Redbank Valley. The Damsels visit Karns City Friday before next Thursday’s home game with Clarion.
FRIDAY, Jan. 13
BOYS
Redbank Valley 59,
North Clarion 39
At Frills Corners, the Bulldogs came out strong in the third quarter, turning a 30-21 halftime lead into a 50-29 advantage by the start of the fourth quarter. They led by as many as 26 points before settling for the 20-point road win over the Wolves.
Braylon Wagner led the Bulldogs with 14 points and five rebounds while Owen Clouse scored 10 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. The balanced scoring also had Aiden Ortz with eight and Matthew Kozma with seven. Mason Clouse had six points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Aiden Hartle and Drake Irwin scored 14 and 11 points respectively for the Wolves.
THURSDAY, Jan. 12
BOYS
Cranberry 68,
Union 55
At Seneca, the Knights were ambushed out of the gate as the Berries built a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and dealt the Knights a 13-point road loss.
The Berries led 37-19 by halftime and after the Knights cut into the deficit to get within 46-36 by the start of the fourth quarter, they outscored the Knights 22-19 in the fourth to seal the win.
Colin Zerbe scored 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter to spark the Berries to their fourth win of the season after going into the game with a 3-9 record.
Dawson Camper, Zander Laughlin and Trey Fleming scored 14, 12 and 11 points for the Knights. Camper added eight rebounds and four steals.
GIRLS
Cranberry 39,
Union 22
At Seneca, the Damsels were down a point at halftime before the Berries outscored them 16-4 in the third quarter to pull away for a 17-point win thanks to a 23-7 second-half advantage.
No Damsel scored more than four points with Ava Strauser, Hailey Theuret and Cheyenne Dowling scoring that total.
Kendell Fridley and Jayden Shumaker each scored 10 points for the Berries.
WED., Jan. 11
BOYS
Redbank Valley 65,
A-C Valley 56
At home against the Falcons, the Bulldogs built a 33-23 lead by halftime and led by as many as 18 points in the second half.
The Bulldogs were up 33-23 at halftime and 45-39 going into the fourth quarter before a 20-15 advantage in the fourth quarter put away the visiting Falcons.
Forcing 23 turnovers, the Bulldogs owned a 31-10 edge in points off turnovers as Owen Clouse led the charge with eight steals to go along with his career-high 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor. He drilled six 3-points on 12 attempts and added six rebounds and five assists.
Mason Clouse and Aiden Ortz also reached double figures, Mason score 13 points with six rebounds and Ortz adding 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Braylon Wagner finished with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Falcons got 20 points from Jay Clover while Ryan Cooper scored 14 points.