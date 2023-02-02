STRATTANVILLE — Extending its own winning streak to 13 straight games, the Clarion-Limestone Lions snapped Redbank Valley’s own seven-game streak in last Friday’s 62-41 win over the visiting Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs battled from behind the entire game trailing by as many as 14 late in the second quarter. Redbank Valley pulled to within seven at 43-36 by the end of the third quarter. However, C-L responded with a 15-0 run to start the fourth which bumped the lead to 58-36 near the mid point of the quarter.
“We just wanted to calm the kids down a bit after the third quarter,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Offensively we wanted to spread them out a bit and we got some drives to the hoop. Defensively we went to a three-quarter court, and we got some steals and easy layups which helped us extend the lead.”
Jordan Hesdon and Riley Klingensmith combined for 36 of the Lions’ total with 18 points apiece. Jack Callen added 10 points off the bench. Jase Ferguson handed out six assists while swiping three steals. Callen pulled down six rebounds while Ty Rankin added five boards.
For the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-4 in divisional play, Kieran Fricko scored seven points while Aiden Ortz, Braylon Wagner, Mason Clouse, and Matt Kozma each added six points.
“They are a good team which is ranked in the top 10 in the state for double A,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall, whose team took a 9-9 record into Wednesday’s non-league trip to Brookville. “We just kept trying to chip away and get the lead down to 10 or so, but we turned the ball over too much and they got four or five easy buckets and once that happened the air pretty much went out of us. I’m proud of our guys though for hanging with them for three and a half quarters. We were a man down due to injury (leading scorer Owen Clouse), so we had to make some adjustments and we did the best we could.”
The loss to C-L severely damaged the Bulldogs’ chances at one of the two KSAC playoff spot as they trailed the Lions (6-0) and Karns City (6-1) with three division games remaining. Moniteau is also 3-4 with the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs visit Karns City Friday and host Moniteau next Thursday. They wrap up the regular-season schedule Feb. 14 at Keystone.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25
Redbank Valley 50, Cranberry 33
At home on Senior Night, the Bulldogs ran their winning streak to seven straight games as one of the team’s two seniors, Cam Wagner, turned in a career-high 15 points.
Wagner was the lone double-figure scorer as Mason Clouse and Owen Clouse scored nine and eight points respectively. The Bulldogs’ other senior, Aiden Ortz, scored two points.
Ethan Merryman scored eight points for the Berries.