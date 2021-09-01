KNOX — In a game with massive peaks and valleys for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in their football season-opener at Keystone last Friday night, there they stood, kicking off with a two-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Bryson Bain had just hit Chris Marshall on a perfectly thrown ball to the corner of the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 left in the game.
The ensuing kickoff had the opposite effect.
The Panther’s Zander McHenry took the boot at his own 20 and eluded a couple of Bulldogs tacklers on his way to what was a game-winning 80-yard touchdown gallop just 18 seconds after the Bulldogs grabbed their first and last lead of the game.
The conversion failed and the Panthers held on to a stunning 22-20 win over the defending District 9 Class 1A champions, who came in ranked No 5 in the state in the preseason poll published by pennlive.com.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, like almost every football coach, didn’t underestimate his foe going into the game and he hadn’t had any special teams issues going into that kickoff either.
“I was pretty pleased with our kickoff coverage all night,” Gold said. “We don’t have a kicker who kicks it high or that deep, but I felt for most of the night we were there and we made tackles within 10 yards of the catch, but we just had a breakdown on that last one. It was a deflator for sure.”
And McHenry’s big return only crystallized the fate of the Bulldogs even more. The Panthers failed to score an offensive touchdown all night, returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the second quarter and adding a big safety midway through the third quarter.
The numbers were maddening at the end for the Bulldogs, who wound up outgaining the Panthers, 167-83, while holding a slight edge in first downs, 7-6.
Keystone gained just 83 yards on the ground on 49 tries while quarterback Bret Wingard completed 2 of 7 passes for 13 yards and an interception.
Looking back, it could be called a big consolation that the Bulldogs’ defense continued its dominance from last year.
“This game was more dominant than every single game by our defense last year,” Gold said. “So it’s really odd at the end of the day. You’re happy for your defense, but there’s 22 points on the scoreboard, so it’s weird in that sense. We gave up 14 points offensively on the interceptions, but the kids battled back and took the lead.”
The Bulldogs did have their struggles of course on offense. Gold started senior Gunner Mangiantini at quarterback with first-year senior Bryson Bain replacing him after the first series. He wound up throwing both interceptions that were returned by the Panthers and finished 6-for-11 for 63 yards with two TD passes.
Mangiantini saw action later in the game and tossed a TD pass, completing 4 of 8 passes for 131 yards. Junior Cam Wagner also took snaps, going 0-for-5 passing.
The Bulldogs could not run the ball either, 19 attempts for minus-27 yards. Three bad snaps totaling 43 yards in losses are part of those numbers, but even taking those out, the Bulldogs managed just 16 yards on 16 attempts.
The Bulldogs scored first, getting set up by Chris Marshall’s interception and 60-yard return to the Panthers’ 20. But they didn’t connect for points until a fourth-and-12 play from the 18 when Bain found Tate Minich for the touchdown. Bain hit Aiden Ortz for the two-point conversion at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter.
While stuffing the Panthers’ offense, the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of a partially blocked punt by Joe Mansfield that gave them the ball at the Keystone 20, stalling on downs at the 25 early in the second quarter.
Keystone’s first pick-six of Bain came at the 5:28 mark of the second quarter when Kyle Nellis stepped in front of a pass intended for Minich and ran it back 25 yards. A failed two-point pass cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 8-6.
Then on a third-and-six play on the next drive, it was Steven Shetler’s turn to return a Bain interception 39 yards for a touchdown. Wingard’s two-point pass to Nellis put the Panthers up 14-6 with 4:13 left in the first half.
Late in the half the Bulldogs had another chance to score when a Marshall 37-yard punt return gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Keystone 13. But Wagner’s fourth-down pass to the end zone fell incomplete and the Panthers kneeled out the clock.
The Panthers made it 16-6 thanks to a curious, but at the end of the game very rewarding, decision by head coach Ryan Smith.
On second-and-12 from their own 3, the Bulldogs were whistled for holding in the end zone, but the pass was intercepted and returned to the Redbank Valley 7. Instead of taking the ball, Smith opted to keep the points on the board for a 16-6 lead with a free kick to follow with 6:54 left in the third.
“It was a good move on Ryan’s part, and I was wondering in the moment, even us, maybe we make the same decision while not having the utmost confidence in how our offense was performing,” Gold said. “The returns on those interceptions aren’t all on the quarterback, if we can make a tackle, and we were confident had they taken the ball at the 7, we could’ve made a stop. But that was a big call by them.
The Panthers did not do much with the free kick possession. In fact, after two first downs, a bad pitch was recovered by Brenden Shreckengost at the Bulldogs’ 47. After losing 19 yards on a bad snap on first down, the Bulldogs cashed in on Mangiantini’s 77-yard TD pass to Mason Clouse.
The pass just went over the outstretched hands of Panthers defender Ian Keth. Clouse hauled it in and got the Bulldogs to within 16-14 with 43 seconds left in the third. Another missed two-point pass failed to tie the game.
The Bulldogs forced another Keystone punt, Izaiah Yarger’s seventh of the game, and scored again. Mangiantini’s tipped deep pass to Marquese Gardlock set up Bain’s go-ahead strike to Marshall with 7:13 remaining. Mangiantini was injured on the completion and left the game, then returned later.
The two point conversion failed again, but the 20-16 lead would only last a few seconds until McHenry returned the kickoff.
The Bulldogs were able to reach their own 40 with time ticking out, but a bad snap on fourth down ended their chances and the Panthers kneeled out the clock.
“We had a meeting Saturday and some of the kids felt like the confidence level was maybe a little too high, but this was not going to be a walkover game for us,” Gold said Monday night. “I looked back at my preparation routine and although I’ll take responsibility for it, we treated this game with the utmost importance.”