NEW BETHLEHEM — For the No. 7 seed Ridgway Elkers soccer team, it was definitely not about the quantity of shots, just the quality.
And painfully for the No. 2 seed Redbank Valley, playoff soccer can be quite a frustrating experience.
All three of the Elkers’ shots found the back of the net, including a Jayce Lechien’s header off Aaron Myers’ throw-in that somehow got by Redbank Valley goalkeeper Cole Monrean that ended the game with 8:36 remaining in the first 15-minute overtime period Tuesday night in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
The Elkers’ 3-2 win over the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs gets them into Thursday’s semifinal matchup at No. 3 seed Karns City, which beat Coudersport 2-1 also on Tuesday.
Redbank Valley outshot the Elkers, 19-3, and had numerous close-range shots denied either by standout goalkeeper Ethan Streich or misfire on a handful of chances that went just over the crossbar.
“We’re a defensive team first obviously. We play defense to score goals,” Ridgway head coach T.J. Weaver said. “Ethan is amazing. Last year he didn’t play. We put him in goal in his junior year and he’s one of the top goalies we’ve seen this year.”
Streich and the packed-in Elkers defense patiently held off numerous Bulldogs chances from short range, helping continue a theme of late for head coach Ty Scott’s team.
“With the last three or four games we couldn’t put the ball in the net,” said Scott, whose team beat the Elkers 5-0 at home back on Oct. 3. “At the beginning of the year, we could and I think other teams figured out what we were doing and we had some bone-head mistakes at the end and they capitalized and had nothing to lose and they got the upset.”
Had the game included a field goal contest, that is balls just going over the cross bar on the goal and goal posts for football, the Bulldogs would’ve won a blowout. But, that of course wasn’t the case as many shots went high. Those are not among the 19 shots on goal.
“I think it was we got excited,” Scott said. “I’ve been preach to go low. That goalie is very good. He’s jumping. I told them to go low and that’s what happens when you get under it and it goes up.”
Ridgway (11-8) scored the first goal 10 minutes into the second half when Myers’ one-timed Jack Benninger’s direct kick from long range past Monrean.
But the Bulldogs scored two straight goals to grab a 2-1 lead, both coming from their leading scorer Mason Clouse. He converted on a penalty kick with 11:57 remaining to tie things up and somehow glanced a shot from the left wing off the left post and into the goal off a pass from Owen Harmon to give the Bulldogs the lead with 4:52 remaining.
With time ticking away, the Elkers’ second shot of the game from 30 yards out off the foot of Sam McCurdy glanced off Monrean’s hands and into the net and it was 2-2 with 25 seconds left in regulation.
“This team never gives up,” Weaver added. “Every night in practice we’re talking about playing to the last minute and we’ve had two of these this year.”
Streich denied Clouse from short range just over three minutes into overtime and about four minutes later, Lechien’s spinning header was misplayed by Monrean and bounced into the net to end the Bulldogs’ season.
As disappointing of a loss as it was, Scott spun positive with his team’s 14-win season.
“Last year we had 10 wins, this year we had 14 and years before it was three to five,” Scott said. “We’re trying to get it back to where it used to be and we’re competing with the top teams. That’s what we wanted to do this year.”
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Kane 2, Lady Bulldogs 1
At Kane, the Lady Bulldogs wrapped up their season at 6-10-1 with a one-goal loss.
Lia Hageter scored the Lady Bulldogs’ lone goal.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19
Bulldogs 2, Brockway 1
At Brockway, Owen Clouse scored the Bulldogs’ goals with Owen Harmon assisting on one of them in a one-goal win over the Rovers.
Brockway 2, Lady Bulldogs 1
Also at Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs dropped another one-goal game as Lilli Barnett scored the team’s goal.