CLARION — Bigger, strong, faster and the best in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
That was a major theme in the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ perfect run through their conference foes this season, capped by last Saturday’s 65-41 rout of North Clarion in the KSAC Championship game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Their 18th win over KSAC foes this year was the 16th straight victory overall going into the postseason, which will start with another KSAC rival — Tuesday at a neutral site likely at CUP again against Wednesday’s Keystone at Clarion-Limestone winner — in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.
It’s the first KSAC title ever for the Bulldogs actually. They won a division title in 2015, but lost to Clarion-Limestone in the final before their run to the PIAA quarterfinals. Their lone titles were back in 1991 and 1992 when the league was still called the Clarion County League.
“It’s been a long time since we had a championship, 30 years or something like that? It’s a good win for the program, both the boys and girls, so I don’t know if that’s happened before, but we’re happy,” said Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall, whose team improved to 21-3.
“We knew it’s been a long time since we had a KSAC championship in basketball, but we knew we were going to get one this year, we did,” said Chris Marshall, who scored 15 points with two thundering dunks, six assists, five steals and two blocked shots. “We’re looking to get a district title, the first one in awhile and we’re looking to get pretty far.”
Those three Bulldogs losses all came before Jan. 1 as they lost to non-D9 foes Bishop McCort, Freeport and Slippery Rock. The Bulldogs played five games in the first eight days of the season after most of the team played in the PIAA Class 1A football championship game.
So once things started shaking out, the Bulldogs were even more dominant.
“The goal was to peak at the right time,” Marshall said. “We got off the gridiron and then the next day we started playing basketball. We played three games before we even had a practice with the six of my top seven players who were trying to get the cleats off their feet. I’m proud of the guys. They’re resilient and battled through it. I’m sure they didn’t want to lose any games, but we got through it and here we are.”
Those 16 straight wins have come by an average margin of 25 points with Keystone (45-40, Feb. 12), Karns City (49-42, Feb. 8) and Union (44-39, Feb. 7) being single-digit wins.
Their regular-season meeting at home against North Clarion was a 61-28 rout, but the rematch wasn’t quite as lopsided, although the Bulldogs set the tone early that the Wolves were going to have their hands full.
A 9-2 start to the game saw the Bulldogs force Wolves turnovers on four straight possessions along with one of two massive Chris Marshall dunks for the night. North Clarion called timeout at the 4:29 mark.
The Wolves did get it closer at 21-18 when Aiden Hartle drained back-to-back threes to cut it to three with 4:47 left in the second. However, the Bulldogs ran it to 38-23 by halftime with Cam Wagner’s putback on a Mason Clouse missed 3-pointer beating the buzzer.
Bryson Bain, who was coming off his first football season that’s usually been filled with a lot of basketball, showed what he’s capable of when he gets rolling shooting as he nailed his first five shots — all 3-pointers — in the first half. He hit a two-pointer to start the third and had 17 of his 18 points on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field before missing a triple in the fourth while adding a free throw. He also had nine rebounds and three steals.
“I definitely got started hot and me doing that opened lanes for everyone else to get to the hoop and we were able to get whatever we wanted,” said Bain, who said the start of the season wasn’t easy. “My legs were definitely not under me and I didn’t shoot the ball well at all the first half of the season, but I got them back. It’s draining physically and mentally and we took some time off a little bit here and there. We are where we want to be now and we want to keep going forward.”
North Clarion never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way as the Bulldogs kept pushing the pace and asserting their physicality.
“I think by pushing the ball as much as we can, especially with the rebounds and steals, that plays a big part in our athleticism, especially with Chris going down and dunking. That gets the crowd going,” said Marquese Gardlock who shared the team high in scoring with Bain with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.
Twin brothers Mason and Owen Clouse each scored five points off the bench, Mason adding six offensive rebounds. Wagner had four points, four rebounds and three steals.
Hartle led North Clarion with 12 points while Collin Schmader and Zeelan Hargenrader each scored 10 points. The Wolves missed 17 of 20 3-point shots and wound up shooting 33 percent (15-for-46) from the field compared to the Bulldogs’ 52 percent (26-for-50), which included a 9-for-19 effort from beyond the 3-point line.
In Friday’s KSAC semifinal win — it was the first year the conference added two teams to the playoffs, a second-place team from each division — the Bulldogs never trailed Clarion and led 32-18 by halftime before notching a 57-41 win while North Clarion edged Karns City, 48-47.
The Bulldogs led the Bobcats by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs got double-figure scoring from both Gardlock and Marshall as Gardlock finished with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Marshall finished with 13 points with nine rebounds. Owen and Mason Clouse scored nine and eight points respectively with Owen grabbing five rebounds with three assists and four steals. Bain scored seven points with eight assists and six steals. Wagner hauled down six rebounds.
In last week’s regular-season finale, the Bulldogs beat Keystone at home, 49-22.
Mason Clouse led all scorers for the Bulldogs with 14 points and four steals as nine different players found the scoring column. Bain and Gardlock each scored eight points with Bain collecting 11 rebounds. Marshall scored seven points with six rebounds and three steals. Gardlock had five assists.