SMETHPORT — Sometimes going back to the basics is the simplest solution.
That was what Redbank Valley did last Friday night in its key D9 Small School matchup at Smethport.
While the Bulldogs (5-1) led 8-6 at halftime, their offense was stuck in the mud with just 18 total yards of offense, including just three on the ground.
But at halftime, Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold and his coaching staff decided to get back to basics.
That meant a heavy dose of 6-foot, 216-pound senior running back Ray Shreckengost.
Shreckengost was handed the ball 23 times and gained 108 yards while scoring two touchdowns in the second half, as Redbank Valley pulled away from the previously unbeaten for a 27-6 victory.
“We just basically said we were going to make a decision, make the commitment to run the football,” said Gold. Shreckengost wound up with 125 yards on 27 carries.
The commitment showed right off the bat in the second half when the Bulldogs handed Shreckengost the football six times and the big boy went for 66 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 15-6.
“Our offensive line, we have probably put the most amount of pressure on this year because we have such high expectations for them,” Gold said. “We knew coming into the game they were going to be a key, and they just did a fantastic job down the stretch.”
While Redbank Valley’s offense was taking over the game on the ground, the Bulldogs’ defense was making sure Smethport couldn’t mount a comeback.
After allowing Smethport’s do-everything — think Lamar Jackson at the high school level — quarterback Noah Lent to run for 98 yards in the first half, Redbank Valley shut him down in the second half limiting the senior to negative five yards in the half.
With Lent unable to get on track, the Smethport offense completely stalled and finished with a season-low 141 yards.
“The defensive is our pride and joy,” Gold said. “(Lent) is a tremendous athlete. We’ve been reading a lot about nine (Lent’s number). Two (Redbank Valley’s Joseph Mansfield), 24 (Shreckengost, who also plays on defense), and 55 (Kolby Barrett) are good for us. These guys, they’ve been playing in our system for four years. It was an opportunity they were excited about tonight to take on a guy (Lent) who, quotes, puts up video-game numbers. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys that have been playing the system for four years.
“If you look at the matchups the last two years, that’s 12 total points we’ve allowed them. That’s just saying a lot about the effort of those guys because if it’s a very, very, very good offense.”
Redbank Valley slowly added to its lead in the second half with Bryson Bain hitting Chris Marshall with a 20-yard scoring pass to make it 21-6. Marshall made a great acrobatic catch on the play. That came late in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs then put the exclamation point on the contest when Shreckengost scored from three yards away with just under two minutes left.
Redbank had the lead at halftime thanks to a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown followed by a 2-point pass from Gunner Mangiantini to Marquese Gardlock.
Smethport got its lone touchdown on a 9-yard Lent to Brandon Higley touchdown pass just before halftime but saw the 2-point conversion stopped.
Redbank Valley managed just 175 yards of offense.