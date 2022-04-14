ALCOLA — The chance that the Redbank Valley Bulldogs would get on the baseball field at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Tuesday afternoon?
The late morning estimate from head coach Craig Hibell put it at 70 percent against that happening in a scheduled game with Clarion.
Check the box for the 30 percent that it would.
After watching his starting pitcher Bryson Bain throw 35 pitches in Clarion’s three-run first inning, what were the chances his senior right-hander would be pitching in the sixth inning? Minimal.
Again, the odds all played out in favor of the Bulldogs in their home-opening 11-3 win over the Bobcats, improving their record to 2-1 going into Thursday’s home game with Cranberry.
For those who didn’t have to trudge into the soggy outfield, it was more than a playable day in nearly perfect weather conditions. Sure there was mud, but the Bulldogs slugged out a win and Bain found the strike zone after his first-inning journey.
“He was pretty much all fastball and was struggling to get that across,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “The zone was definitely tight, but (the umpire) was consistent both ways. Whenever you’re struggling, you have to rely on your fastball and any good team in this league can time up any fastball. They were getting some hard contact, but we played some pretty solid defense and our outfielders made some nice plays.”
Bain logged 87 pitches by the end of the sixth inning before Ty Carrier threw a thrifty four pitches to three batters in the seventh to close out the game. Bain allowed seven hits, walking two and striking out five.
“In the back of my head, I have a pitch count and I also have who’s coming in next and Bryson was able to work with his bad stuff and manage through the game,” Hibell said. “He ran damage control.”
The Bulldogs’ offense gave Bain some margin for error, scoring nine runs in the first three innings, banging out eight of their 10 hits off the first three of Clarion’s four pitchers who saw the mound.
Owen Clouse led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer and finished 3-for-5 with two runs batted in while catcher and cleanup hitter Tate Minich was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the Bulldogs’ five-run third. He finished with five RBIs. Breckin Minich singled twice, driving in three runs.
“After we had the lead, we started saying we have to pitch with a lead,” Hibell said. “We have to attack and make sure we don’t have any walks, so the offense did everything they needed to do. I think we had a couple strikeouts, but ultimately, we put the ball in play and had some hard-hit shots and some hard line drives, so some things obviously went our way.”
The Bobcats (3-2) put the first three runners on base against Bain in the top of the first. Dawson Smail was hit by a pitch, Devon Lauer singled in Smail after a wild pitch and Cameron Lipinto walked and moved up on a wild pitch before Chase Kriebel’s groundout pushed home Lauer. With two outs, Ryan Alston doubled in Lapinto for the 3-0 lead.
But the Bulldogs cut it to 3-2 after sending eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. Clouse’s leadoff homer and Minich’s first RBI single gave something for Bain to work with.
No Bobcat got past second base the rest of the game. Bain’s only 1-2-3 inning was his last inning in the sixth and Carrier, after giving up a leadoff single to Smail in the seventh, got Lauer to line out to Bain at shortstop. The ball deflected out of his glove and turned into an easy double play and Carrier finished off the game with a Lapinto flyout.
Next week, the Bulldogs face Moniteau in Butler Monday, then visit Keystone Friday and DuBois Central Catholic next Saturday at Stern Field at 7 p.m.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, April 8
Redbank Valley 11,
Brockway 0
At Brockway, three Bulldogs pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter against the host Rovers on the newly turfed infield.
Bryson Bain started and threw the first two innings with no walks or strikeouts, Carrier went the next two with a walk and two strikeouts and Cam Wagner struck out one and walked one in his single inning.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in each of the first three innings and wound up with 13 hits, taking advantage of five walks from three Rovers pitchers.
Owen Clouse had three hits while Ty Hetrick, Bain, Tate Minich and Carrier each had two hits. Minich and Wagner doubled.